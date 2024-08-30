Plano football vs. Ottawa score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plano faces Ottawa to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plano vs. Ottawa kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: King Field

Plano-Ottawa preview

About the Reapers: Former Streator head coach Kyle Tutt was unexpectedly elevated to Plano’s head coaching position mid-summer and takes over a Reapers roster with a lot of turnover after a playoff-qualifying, 5-5 2023. At Streator, Tutt ran a possession-controlling short passing game with occasional home-run tries down the field; while Plano last season ran much of its offense through now-graduated star RB Waleed Johnson. QB/LB Kaiden Schimandle and FB/DL Kolten Schimandle are expected to be primary weapons in this fall’s Reapers attack. Plano will also be looking to replace much of a defense that surrendered 28 or more points only once in 2023, though the D-line looked promising throughout the summer offseason.

About the Pirates: Ottawa went 3-6 last season, the first of those six losses a 33-20 decision at the hands of Plano in Week 1 at Reaper Stadium. A junior-heavy team this fall, the Pirates are counting on last year’s experience translating to this year’s success. As the preseason drew to a close, head coach Chad Gross seemed to be on a path of starting the season alternating the speedy Weston Averkamp and strong-armed Mark Munson at quarterback. RB Archer Cechowicz and OL/DL Evan Paris are also key returners for the Pirates, who after this one have back-to-back visits to archrivals Streator in Week 2 and La Salle-Peru in Week 3. Improving on its 28.6 points allowed per game allowed last season will be a must. “You want to win every game, and the opening game is obviously one of those,” Gross said. “As a team if you can come out in that first game, play well and get a win, it can really set the tone in a way for the rest of the season.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Ottawa

How to watch Plano vs. Ottawa football game livestream

The Plano vs. Ottawa game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

