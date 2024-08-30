August 30, 2024
Plano football vs. Ottawa score, news, how to watch, live coverage

By Brian Hoxsey
Ottawa kicker Lucas Farabaugh practices field goals during opening football practice day at Ottawa High School on August 12, 2024.

Ottawa kicker Lucas Farabaugh practices field goals during opening football practice day at Ottawa High School (Kyle Russell)

Plano faces Ottawa to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plano vs. Ottawa kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: King Field

Plano-Ottawa preview

About the Reapers: Former Streator head coach Kyle Tutt was unexpectedly elevated to Plano’s head coaching position mid-summer and takes over a Reapers roster with a lot of turnover after a playoff-qualifying, 5-5 2023. At Streator, Tutt ran a possession-controlling short passing game with occasional home-run tries down the field; while Plano last season ran much of its offense through now-graduated star RB Waleed Johnson. QB/LB Kaiden Schimandle and FB/DL Kolten Schimandle are expected to be primary weapons in this fall’s Reapers attack. Plano will also be looking to replace much of a defense that surrendered 28 or more points only once in 2023, though the D-line looked promising throughout the summer offseason.

About the Pirates: Ottawa went 3-6 last season, the first of those six losses a 33-20 decision at the hands of Plano in Week 1 at Reaper Stadium. A junior-heavy team this fall, the Pirates are counting on last year’s experience translating to this year’s success. As the preseason drew to a close, head coach Chad Gross seemed to be on a path of starting the season alternating the speedy Weston Averkamp and strong-armed Mark Munson at quarterback. RB Archer Cechowicz and OL/DL Evan Paris are also key returners for the Pirates, who after this one have back-to-back visits to archrivals Streator in Week 2 and La Salle-Peru in Week 3. Improving on its 28.6 points allowed per game allowed last season will be a must. “You want to win every game, and the opening game is obviously one of those,” Gross said. “As a team if you can come out in that first game, play well and get a win, it can really set the tone in a way for the rest of the season.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Ottawa

How to watch Plano vs. Ottawa football game livestream

The Plano vs. Ottawa game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates