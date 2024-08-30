Mount Carmel drops season-opening thriller 42-38 against New Jersey’s The Hun School

Mount Carmel senior linebacker Matt Mucha forced a key fumble late in Thursday's 42-38 loss to The Hun School in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Although Mount Carmel only knew a few things about New Jersey’s Hun School heading into Thursday’s season-opener, the Caravan knew they were in for a strong test.

Boy, were they right.

The two-time defending Class 7A state champion Caravan and Raiders started the season off with an offensive, physical marathon. At the end, Hun dealt the final blow to win 42-38.

“That’s a game we should’ve won,” Mount Carmel senior quarterback Jack Elliott said. “That team played their heart out, but it’s just tough.”

After exchanging scores for much of the third quarter, the Caravan’s defense gave Mount Carmel a chance to pull away late. Caravan senior linebacker Matt Mucha forced a fumble and gave Mount Carmel possession on Hun’s 21-yard line with 5:52 left and the score tied 35-35.

Nico Mullen knocked in a 34-yard field goal to give Mount Carmel a 38-35 lead with 4:04 left.

Hun responded right back with a drive down the field from its own 35. With 1:00 left in the game, Hun quarterback Jack Moran once again completed a deep ball, this time a 31-yard pass to Bryce Kanie to give the Raiders a 42-38 lead.

Mount Carmel had one more chance to win the game, but Elliott’s pass was batted at the line of scrimmage and intercepted to end the game.

Moran completed 17 of his 30 passes for 465 yards. All five of his touchdown passes were at least 45 yards.

“They’re big, they’re mean, they’re nasty, they played hard,” Mucha said “They were big, and they were maulers.”

Elliott and the offense kept up after Hun recovered an onside kick to start the game. Senior Danyil Taylor Jr. opened the game with a 3-yard score in the first quarter, while Elliott also hit sophomore Quentin Burell for a touchdown. Elliott and Taylor Jr. each rushed in for a score in the second quarter, while Elliott completed a 61-yard pass to Allen McCoy in the third.

Elliott, a Vanderbilt commit, did sit out for a couple plays in the third quarter for what he called a full-body cramp, but came back in the next series. He completed 15 of his 30 pass attempts for 291 yards. Burell caught five passes for 138 yards.

“That’s a game we should’ve won. That team played their heart out, but it’s just tough.” — Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel senior quarterback

Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch there were things to work on for a young offense with a veteran quarterback, but he was proud of what he saw from his second-year starting quarterback.

“Jack Elliott makes everyone on the field better,” Elliott said. “They elevate their play because of Jack Elliott.”

The Caravan were looking forward to breaking down the tape after facing a tough opponent. They’ll get a chance to show off what they learned against St. Rita on Sept. 6.

While Elliott didn’t want to lose another game after losing to Loyola in Week 9 last season, he’s looking to replicate the motivation the Caravan found from that loss the rest of this season.

“All the seniors, we wanted an undefeated season, and we told everyone we were going to go get it,” Elliott said. “We worked our [butt] off for it, and we’re just going to play with vengeance the rest of the year.”