Metamora football vs. Sterling score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Sterling’s Jimmy Wadsworth leads teammates in drills during the first week of football practice. (Alex T. Paschal)

Metamora will face Sterling to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Metamora vs. Sterling kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

Metamora-Sterling preview

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling is coming off a 5-6 season, matching its fewest number of wins in a full season under coach Jon Schlemmer. Sterling is led by returning senior quarterback Drew Nettleton and two-way athlete Kaedon Phillips, a speedy slot receiver and returning all-conference cornerback.

About the Redbirds: Metamora is coming off an 8-3 season, its most wins since 2018. The Redbirds are expected to be a run-heavy team offensively with a multiplayer attack led by junior tailback Jaiduan Cranford, who rushed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Metamora

How to watch Metamora vs. Sterling football game livestream

The Metamora vs. Sterling game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

