Metamora football vs. Sterling score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Metamora will face Sterling to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.
What to know
Metamora vs. Sterling kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sterling High School
About the Golden Warriors: Sterling is coming off a 5-6 season, matching its fewest number of wins in a full season under coach Jon Schlemmer. Sterling is led by returning senior quarterback Drew Nettleton and two-way athlete Kaedon Phillips, a speedy slot receiver and returning all-conference cornerback.
About the Redbirds: Metamora is coming off an 8-3 season, its most wins since 2018. The Redbirds are expected to be a run-heavy team offensively with a multiplayer attack led by junior tailback Jaiduan Cranford, who rushed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Friday Night Drive pick: Metamora
How to watch Metamora vs. Sterling football game livestream
The Metamora vs. Sterling game is available on the NFHS Network
Postgame analysis:
Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive