Meridian football vs. Fieldcrest score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Meridian faces Fieldcrest to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Meridian vs. Fieldcrest kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park

Meridian-Fieldcrest preview

About the Hawks: Macon Meridian went 2-7 last season (one of those wins a forfeit) and has just three triumphs over the past two seasons. The return of a pair of proven performers – Central Illinois All-Conference OL/LB Paul Ralston and QB Devin Leffler (1,271 yards, 11 touchdowns passing in 2023) – and the merger of the Central Illinois and Heart of Illinois conferences into an enrollment-based, two-division superleague has the Hawks realistically hoping for better in 2024. They’ll be getting a taste of what the HOIC side of the new league has to offer right off the bat in the Knights.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest had a remarkable turnaround season last fall, going from 1-8 to 4-5 and just missing the IHSA playoffs with a one-point loss to playoff qualifier Heyworth in Week 5 ultimately keeping them out. Head coach Nick Meyer’s Knights have reason to believe they’ll return to the promised land in 2024, chief among them the creation of the HOCI Small and the return of a number of last season’s top performers – including four-year starter RB/DB Eddie Lorton (927 yards last fall) and three-year starters such as FB/DL Jackson Hakes and OL/DLs Jordan Carey and Cooper Haugens. All five of Fieldcrest’s losses in 2023 came against eventual playoff teams.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fieldcrest

How to watch Meridian vs. Fieldcrest football game livestream

The Meridian vs. Fieldcrest game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates