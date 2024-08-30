IHSA football Week 1, 2024: Live scores, updates and more for northern Illinois

Friday Night Drive has you covered for northern Illinois high school football coverage in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Join us at 9:30 p.m. when hosts Matt Rodewald and Steve Soucie break down the action on Live with Friday Night Drive.

We’ve got individual live game coverage from games across the state. Click the link below for live coverage from our reporters on the ground.

Aurora Christian vs. Marquette

Brother Rice vs. Phillips

Coal City vs. Morris

Crystal Lake South vs. Dundee-Crown

DeKalb vs. Sycamore

Glenbard East vs. Willowbrook

Hampshire vs. McHenry

Huntley vs. Crystal Lake Central

Iowa City vs. Joliet Catholic

Larkin vs. Geneva

Leo vs. Genoa-Kingston

Maine South vs. Lincoln-Way East

Meridian vs. Fieldcrest

Metamora vs. Sterling

Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego

Newman Central Catholic vs. Princeton

Plainfield North vs. Lockport

Plainfield South vs. Yorkville

Plano vs. Ottawa

Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs

Streator vs. Eisenhower

Stillman Valley vs. Dixon

United Township vs. La Salle-Peru

Woodstock vs. Rochelle