Huntley football vs. Crystal Lake Central score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Huntley faces Crystal Lake Central to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Huntley vs. Crystal Lake Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake Central High School

Huntley-Crystal Lake Central preview

About the Red Raiders: Huntley qualified for the Class 8A postseason in back-to-back years under coach Mike Naymola and was runner-up to FVC champion Prairie Ridge. Senior QB Braylon Bower is the area’s returning leader in passing after completing 128 of 178 passes for 1,467 yards and 16 TDs, also adding 638 yards and six scores on the ground. … Huntley graduated one of the area’s top RBs in Haiden Janke (1,369 yards, 22 TDs). … Zach Rysavy will be one of the team’s top receiving options. … “The competition we saw this summer better prepared us for the season than any other summer I’ve been around for,” Naymola said.

About the Tigers: Central returned to the playoffs after a 2-7 finish in 2022, losing its Class 6A first-round game to Lake Zurich. ... The Tigers no longer have QB Jason Penza (2,052 yards, 21 TDs) and WR George Dimopoulos (42 catches, 774 yards, seven TDs). Also gone is leading rusher Griffin Buehler (853 yards, eight TDs). … WR Carter Kelley had 24 catches for 347 yards. … Tommy McNeil, a two-way player on the line, enters his fourth year on varsity and last season helped lead the FVC’s best passing offense. … Central coach Dirk Stanger said the team has to replace about 90% of its offensive production lost to graduation.

FND pick: Huntley

Postgame analysis:

