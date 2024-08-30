Here are Illinois’ top underclassmen QBs in a loaded crop

With kick off of the 2024 IHSA football season this week, several Illinois underclassmen quarterbacks are drawing recruiting offers and interest from across the country.

In my over 30 years of covering football recruiting in Illinois, I can’t remember a time when we have seen more talented and more in-demand underclassmen quarterbacks from the Land of Lincoln’s Class of 2026 and the Class of 2027.

Here are some key underclassmen quarterbacks already either committed or holding scholarship offers that you will need to know.

Class of 2026

Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams (Oregon)

Williams, a four-star quarterback and the 84th-best recruit in the nation in the Class of 2026 according to Rivals.com, gave Oregon his verbal commitment after narrowing down his top schools list to include Ohio State, LSU and Alabama. Williams, listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, has all the tools you look for in an elite quarterback, including arm strength and touch, and running ability. Williams plays with a calm and controlled demeanor and quiet confidence.

Downers Grove North QB Owen Lansu (Minnesota)

Lansu — who in seventh grade “sneaked” into one of my showcase camps and matched throw for throw with upperclassmen — committed to Minnesota this summer after looking hard at several offers, including both Cincinnati and Northwestern. Lansu, who led Downers Grove North to the 2023 Class 7A title game, passed for 2,106 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2023. He has added much-needed good weight and muscle and looks primed for a big 2024 season.

Fremd QB Johnny O’Brien (Northwestern)

O’Brien, a three-star quarterback, gave Northwestern his verbal commitment this summer four days after adding his scholarship offer from the Wildcats. O’Brien, who called Northwestern his dream school after going to Northwestern games since he was 7 years old, was just starting to see his recruiting stock ramp up this summer after strong college camp performances at Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota. Look for O’Brien, a lefty gunslinger, to help lead Fremd over the next two seasons after not making the IHSA playoffs field since 2019.

St. Francis QB Brady Palmer

Palmer (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), who spent last season as a backup to current Michigan State QB Alessio Milivojevic, now has the reins of the St. Francis offense this summer. Palmer holds scholarship offers this summer from TCU, Arizona, Kent State, Marshall, Miami of Ohio and Northern Iowa. He had a very strong spring and summer evaluation period and plans to make several gameday visits this fall to several schools, including both Nebraska and Iowa State. Palmer is yet another physically advanced quarterback for his age who could also see his recruiting stock rise to another level with good early season video.

West Aurora QB Mason Atkins

Atkins, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, has an early scholarship offer from Toledo after having an impressive camp performance for the Rockets coaching staff. Atkins, who is in touch with the coaches from Iowa State, Toledo, NIU and Miami of Ohio, will benefit this fall by throwing to highly sought after West Aurora senior receiver Terrence Smith this season.

Class of 2027

Carmel Catholic QB Trae Taylor

Taylor has become one of the most in-demand names in the nation and is holding multiple Power 4 scholarship offers, including national powers Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State and Oklahoma plus serious interest from Notre Dame, USC and UCLA. Taylor will get his first full season taking varsity snaps this fall for the Corsairs and coach Jason McKie, and Taylor has been highly impressive in various camps and showcase events over the past few years.

Maine South quarterback Jameson Purcell

Purcell (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is also in high demand nationally and holds 18 scholarship offers, including from Auburn, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Washington. Purcell also had very strong spring and summer evaluation periods and his 2024 season video will draw looks from coaches across the country.

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams

Abrams (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) added his first scholarship offer this summer from Iowa State after having an impressive one-day camp performance. Abrams, who is also an impressive overall athlete, also camped this summer at Kansas State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Cincinnati and has drawn more recruiting interest and game day visit invitations from those schools.