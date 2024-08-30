Hampshire football vs. McHenry score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Hampshire's Cole Klawikoski attempts a run for the goal line late in the third quarter against Crystal Lake Central during their Fox Valley Conference game last season (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local News Network)

Hampshire faces McHenry to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hampshire vs. McHenry kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: McHenry High School

Hampshire-McHenry preview

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire went 2-7 last season, with its two wins against McHenry (34-0) and Dundee-Crown (23-20). … RB Cole Klawikowski was fifth in the area in rushing with 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 166 receiving yards and three TDs. … WR Ari Fivelson was the team’s top receiver with 28 catches for 377 yards and two scores.

About the Warriors: McHenry is coming off of an 0-9 season after going 4-5 in 2022. … RB-LB Jacob Jones ran for a team-high 454 yards and four TDs last year. … The Warriors return five offensive linemen in Chase Miller, Eli Guardyak, Cayden Behrendt, Aiden Ramirez and Joseph Saavedra. … “Our kids are hungry and have grown in maturity toward the expectations of varsity football and what it takes to compete in the FVC,” McHenry coach Jeff Schroeder said.

FND pick: Hampshire

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: