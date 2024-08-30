Crystal Lake South football vs. Dundee-Crown score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Crystal Lake South faces Dundee-Crown to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Crystal Lake South vs. Dundee-Crown kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Dundee-Crown High School

About the Gators: South missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and suffered some big losses to graduation – 17 starters overall. The Gators will have to replace QB Caden Casimino, who was second in the area with 2,101 passing yards and 17 TDs. … Senior AJ Demirov, a basketball standout, will be used in a variety of ways to utilize his athleticism, Gators coach Rob Fontana said. … A giant loss on defense was DL Andy Burburija, who earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State honors with 92 tackles, six sacks and 22 tackles for losses.

About the Chargers: D-C is coming off a 1-8 season, with its lone win over McHenry in Week 4. D-C last went to the playoffs in 2013 and has reached four wins once since 2018. … The Chargers bring back seven players on defense with varsity experience. Graduate Zach Randl was among the FVC’s top passing leaders last year with 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns. … RB Terrion Spencer led the team with 497 rushing yards.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

