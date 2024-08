Spring Valley’s Mac Resetich and the University of Illinois football team got off to a fast start Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

The former Hall Red Devil standout returned four punts for 40 yards, including a nifty 30-yarder to set up an early Illini score In the 45-0 win over Eastern Illinois.

Resetich also got a solo tackle late in the game as defensive back for the Illini.

Illinois returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 7 at home vs. Kansas.