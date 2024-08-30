Aurora Christian football vs. Marquette score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Aurora Christian takes on Marquette to open Week 1 of the IHSA football 2024 season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Aurora Christian vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Aurora Christian-Marquette preview

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian – which handled the Crusaders 42-0 in last year’s season opener on its way to a sixth consecutive playoff berth and an eight-win season, the program’s most since 2018 – lost Class 1A all-state quarterback Owen Hampton to graduation, but does have a few cornerstones of last year’s success back. That includes OL/LB JT Anderson, WR/DB Jonan Miceli and TE/LB Dominic Klimpke. Junior Asa Johnson in the offseason looked to be in line to take over the starting QB duties for an offense that in 2023 averaged 34.5 points per game. The Eagles defense allowed only 15.3 per outing.

About the Crusaders: Marquette has been in the playoffs for the past 11 years under head coach Tom Jobst and intends to make it 12 this fall. Like last year, however, starting off 1-0 will be a challenge even with some key contributors back from 2023′s 7-3 squad. Those include junior QB Anthony Couch (508 yards passing last season), leading returning rusher Peyton Gutierrez (652 yards in ‘23) and third-year starting OL/DL Sam Mitre. After getting shut out by the Eagles last season, Marquette’s wing-T offense went on to average 33.6 points per outing in the Crusaders’ remaining eight contested games. This year’s Cru will be looking for a faster start.

Friday Night Drive pick: Aurora Christian

