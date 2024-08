The Hall Red Devils and Orion Chargers kick off the 2024 season on Friday. Here’s an inside look at their all-time series:

All-time series: Orion 8, Hall 1

At a glance: The Red Devils won the first meeting in the 2002 playoffs 31-6 at Orion, but the Chargers have won the last eight.

2002 - Hall 31-6 (O)

2011 - Orion 56-14 (O)

2013 - Orion 33-7 (O)

2014 - Orion 21-20, OT (H)

2017 - Orion 31-14 (O)

2018 - Orion 41-21 (H)

2021 - Orion 26-15 (H)

2022 - Orion 42-12 (O)

2023 - Orion 20-14 (O)