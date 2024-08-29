August 29, 2024
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 1, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

The BCR Pigskin Prognosticators are ready for some football. Here are our picks for Week 1:

GamesKevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor		Brandon LaChance
Guest picker
Newman at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Orion at HallHallHallOrion
BV at Monmouth UnitedBVBVBV
St. Bede at Tri-ValleyTri-ValleyTri-ValleySt. Bede
Ridgewood at ALOALOALOALO
UT at LaSalle-PeruL-PL-PL-P
Riverdale at MendotaMendotaMendotaMendota
Mercer County at Mon-RoseMon-RoseMon-RoseMon-Rose
E-P at KwwaneeKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
South Fulton at A/WA/WA/WA/W

Brandon LaChance is with the Edge of Your Seat Podcast and is a contributor to Shaw Local News Network