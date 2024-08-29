BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 1, 2024

The BCR Pigskin Prognosticators are ready for some football. Here are our picks for Week 1:

Games Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor Brandon LaChance

Guest picker Newman at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton Orion at Hall Hall Hall Orion BV at Monmouth United BV BV BV St. Bede at Tri-Valley Tri-Valley Tri-Valley St. Bede Ridgewood at ALO ALO ALO ALO UT at LaSalle-Peru L-P L-P L-P Riverdale at Mendota Mendota Mendota Mendota Mercer County at Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Mon-Rose E-P at Kwwanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee South Fulton at A/W A/W A/W A/W

Brandon LaChance is with the Edge of Your Seat Podcast and is a contributor to Shaw Local News Network