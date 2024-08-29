Andrew Rupcich, Logan Lee make NFL rosters

Two players with area ties have made the initial 53-man rosters of NFL teams to kick off the 2024 season, which starts Thursday, Sept. 5.

Andrew Rupcich, a 2017 McHenry High School graduate, and son of 1992 Princeton High School grad Bill, will open the season with the Tennessee Titans. He is listed No. 2 on the Titans’ depth chart at left guard behind Peter Skoronski.

A free agent out of Culver-Stockton University, Rupcich broke in with the Titans last year from their practice squad. He saw action in five games with two starts at right guard during the 2023 season

Rupcich, 26, who is listed at 6-6, 318 pounds, was the only NAIA player invited to the NFL Combine.

Orion’s Logan Lee, a sixth-round draft pick out of Iowa, has made the initial 53-man roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AZ Sports said Lee “sneaked his way” onto the roster as a big surprise.

Lee, who grew up a Steelers fan, is listed third on the Steelers’ depth chart at defensive end.

Another area player, Jack Heflin, a 2016 graduate of Prophetstown High School, remains hopeful of catching on with a NFL practice squad. He played with the Saints against Rupcich and the Titans in an exhibition game Sunday night.

Heflin made the Packers’ 53-man roster as a free agent out of Iowa in 2021 after playing four years at Northern Illinois. He was on the Packers and Giants’ practice squads in 2022 and played for the XFL’s Houston Express in 2023 before joining the Saints’ practice squad.