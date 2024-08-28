JC Hayes, Montini motivated to take it one step further

Montini senior JC Hayes is not afraid of tough challenges.

A year ago, Hayes impressed the coaching staff to earn a starting position on both sides of the ball. The Broncos played one of the toughest schedules in the state, pushing Hayes each week to adapt to another premier team. Hayes showed he belonged with an impressive season at left tackle and defensive end. Hayes played almost every snap, finishing with 14 tackles for a loss, including five sacks, to earn first-team Chicago Catholic League all-conference honors.

“Last year I didn’t know how I was going to do it, but I conditioned myself and got through the first couple of games,” Hayes said. “After that, it got easier every game. It helped that my team kept getting better. I got more reps and feel like I was able to pick up my team and the momentum of the game.

“I learned to stay focused and present in the moment, not to let the big wins or big plays or small wins or plays get to me.”

The Broncos, who were 9-4 last season, return a wealth of experience – nearly 30 seniors – and talent to compete for a state title after losing in a Class 3A state semifinal to Byron last season.

Montini hosts Hyde Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 2024 season opener.

“That (loss to Byron) motivates the whole team a ton,” Hayes said. “We definitely have a chip on our shoulder to take it one step further. We have a lot of regrets from last season. We want to move forward to get to that position. Our main focus has been to work as a team, on and off the field.

“We’re all on the same page. It can be hard to have this many seniors and so many athletes because it’s hard to find a spot for every single guy. It will surely be a nightmare for the coaches and (opposing) coaches.”

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Hayes will play a key part in Montini’s quest for a state championship. Hayes said he added weight and cut down his 40 time to become a well-rounded player.

“I feel pretty good, really more mobile than in the past,” he said. “I’m able to make quick cuts and do what I need to do on the field. I did a lot of weight and speed training. I’m in the best shape football-wise in my career. I’m able to fly around and make plays, which will definitely help on those long drives on both sides of the ball.”

Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said Hayes is a force in all three phases.

“JC has been a mainstay for us,” Bukovsky said. “We will try and play him as much as he can. He can’t play every down, but he will try. He’s a stabilizer for us on the edge. We’ve got some weapons offensively this year. He will be a big part with his protection. Defensively, he has a quick burst and made a lot of impact plays last year.

“He even blocked three punts last year. He’s excellent using his hands and really came on on defense by growing into his body. He’s a great young man and a leader in the school and in our program.”

Beyond team success, Hayes said he’s motivated to play football in college. He’s picked up a few Division II offers. His primary position most likely will be defensive tackle.

“It’s been looking pretty well for me,” Hayes said. “I’m going on a few visits.”