College football: Spring Valley’s Mac Resetich will play a ‘big role’ for Illinois in season opener

Hall Red Devil football fans will want to be sure to tune into the University of Illinois’ season opener Thursday night.

Former Hall standout Mac Resetich is expected to play a big role at defensive back when the Fighting Illini kick off the season against Eastern Illinois at 8 p.m. He will be wearing uniform No. 26.

The game will be on the Big Ten Network.

Illinois does not publicize a depth chart, but a school official said that Reseitch would “certainly play a big role.”

Former Hall coach Randy Tieman said Resetich will be used in the Illini’s “Dime Package” on defense.

Resetich appeared in 11 games for the Fighting Illini last season, specializing on special teams with kick return coverage. He made his college debut with one tackle in last year’s season opener.

The IHSFCA All-Stater had a breakout, record-setting senior season for the Red Devils in 2022 and flew under the radar until Illini coach Brett Bielema offered him a scholarship in the spring. Resetich had planned to pursue a baseball career in college.

Princeton players

Princeton has six former players in the collegiate ranks this fall, three at the Div. 1 level.

Teegan Davis is back working out with the Iowa Hawkeyes after taking a medical redshirt last season while rehabbing a knee injury. He will likely take another redshirt this season and have four years left of eligibility.

The class of 2024 produced two players for Division I, Bennett Williams (Air Force) and Payne Miller (Western Illinois), who are preparing for their freshman seasons.

There are two Tigers from the Class of 2021 suiting up. Grant Foes, a senior lineman at Indiana Wesleyan and Ronde Worrells, a junior defensive lineman at Augustana College.

Pierce Miller, who played at PHS before moving away, is playing for Michigan Tech.

St. Bede products

St. Bede has four products in the collegiate ranks this fall, two at the same school.

Junior Rylan Heersink and freshman Matteo Pullara are offensive lineman for the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Max Bray is a freshman tight end for Aurora University. The Ottawa product played quarterback for the Bruins last year.

Ethan Sramek is a junior defensive lineman at Eureka College

Martin takes a redshirt

Bureau Valley’s Ayize Martin is a sophomore member of the College of DuPage football team, but will be redshirting this season. DuPage is the defending Division II national champions.