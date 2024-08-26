Bureau County teams adjust schedules due to heat

Bureau Valley's Kai Walowski leaps in the air to make a catch during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. The Storm will practice during the evening hours Monday and Tuesday to adjust to the expected high heat index. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County football teams are calling an audible to adjust their practice schedules around the forecast of high heat indexes this week.

At Bureau Valley, all players should meet at 5 p.m. at the Storm Gym entrance on Monday and Tuesday. The freshmen will go to film and the varsity will be in the weight room before film. Players will then go to Bourquin Field from 6:15 to 8 p.m. for practice in full pads on Monday and only helmets on Tuesday.

Monday’s practice at Princeton will be adjusted as follows: F/S will start in the weight room after school followed by film and will be released at 4:30 p.m. They need helmets only. The varsity will start in the weight room after the F/S is done. After weights, the varsity will have film and an hour practice in the South gym in shells and released at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, all levels at Princeton will practice in shells from 6 to 7:15 a.m. at Little Siberia, allowing the players to have a chance to shower after practice. There will be no activities after school.

St. Bede will push practice back to the evening hours, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, coach Jim Eustice said.

Hall will have a run-through from 5 to 6 p.m. today in the gym. Coach Logan Larson said Tuesday’s plan is to run 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a probable break in the middle of practice.