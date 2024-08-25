Ashton-Franklin Center eyeing improvement under new coach

Dave Smith is a 35-year coaching veteran in Illinois high school football. But coming back after four years of retirement – and into 8-man football for the first time – he feels like everything is brand new.

The longtime coach is back on the sidelines, taking over as the Ashton-Franklin Center head coach for the 2024 season.

“I’m a rookie all over again, and I’m loving it,” he said. “But this is not me, this is us. I want it to be about these kids, because this is their experience. I’ve had mine, so I’m doing this for us. That’s why I’m here. I love football, and I’m paying it back. I put my years in, and now I’m just going to pay it back and have some fun.”

Smith steps in for Ben Mershon, who coached the Raiders to a 7-12 record the past two seasons – AFC’s first two seasons in 8-man football – including their first playoff appearance since 2005 after a 6-3 regular season in 2022.

It’s the 10th school as a head coach for Smith, who has amassed a 138-93 record and 13 playoff appearances. His last stop was just down the road in Dixon, where he coached the Dukes to a 48-43 record in nine seasons, including a 43-21 mark and six straight playoff appearances from 2014-2019 before retiring.

While the Raiders hope some of his past success rubs off on them, Smith is also preaching that this is a new start for not only him, but the players as well.

“I told these guys, it doesn’t matter where I’ve been or my past experience, this is my first year. And this is their first year, so regardless of what’s happened in the past for all of us, this is our first year, so we’re working hard and keeping positive attitudes,” he said. “The energy is tremendous, workouts, film study … these kids are real quick in picking things up, so I’m real happy.”

A retired teacher, Smith returned to serve as a part-time driver’s education instructor at AFC. He took over the head coaching job in January, and immediately set up an offseason training program – and has been thrilled with the way his players have bought in.

“Super group of kids. I’ve been with them since January, so when we came back from winter break, we got together and we put the weight room program in. We’re pushing grades, we’ve pushed the weights, we’ve pushed speed training, plyometric training, agility training, since January. We were going to do it four days a week, and these kids came to me and said, ‘Can we go five?’” Smith said. “And I have to tell them to go home. They pick up after practice, they go back into the building and want to keep working. It’s so nice to see these kids want this so much.

“Phenomenal GPAs too, and I feel very blessed to be here. Things are clicking pretty good.”

Smith also credits his assistant coaches, who are locals who were around the school and the athletic programs prior to his arrival. They know the kids, they know the culture, and they’ve proved invaluable as the Raiders prepare for their third season in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

Smith says the insight from the other coaches into the playing style and strategy of 8-man football as he adjusts to the game will be a boon as the program continues to build.

“It starts with these coaches that I’ve been blessed to have,” he said. “When you have men like Josh Stone and Mike Messer and Brian Treadwell and Ryan Engelbarts and Chad Murphy, it makes things easier.

“Brian Treadwell’s the varsity baseball coach, Mike Messer’s the head basketball coach. So I’ve got the head baseball coach, the head basketball coach, I’ve got two phenomenal teachers in the building. I’m in the building part-time. So I’m really happy. The culture has come together, and the kids are right in it.”

The numbers are down, but the group is a tight-knit one that is willing to work hard to get better. The kids have played various sports together their entire lives, and Smith and his staff are pushing that idea that all of the sports they play, not just football, will be valuable experience on the gridiron.

“We have good kids, and they work hard. Right now the numbers aren’t perfect, but we’re going to put our heads down, we’re going to work hard, and we’re not going to worry about what we don’t have,” Smith said. “What they’ve done in the past is not important at this point in time. What is important is the successful experiences the basketball team and the baseball team had last year, so we’re building off of that.

“We’re pushing multiple sports. I told these kids we’re putting in a strength program because it’s going to help you in football, basketball and baseball. So you’re not just a football player, you’re not going to be done in November. It’s got to get you through basketball, then it’s got to get you through baseball, so let’s design a program that meets the needs of all our athletes. And I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the training and work these kids have put in. They really bought into it, and that’s going to be a big thing for us this season and moving forward.”

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Milledgeville; Sept. 6 Rockford Christian Life; Sept. 13 at West Carroll; Sept. 20 Polo; Sept. 27 at South Beloit; Oct. 4 River Ridge; Oct. 11 at Hiawatha; Oct. 18 Orangeville; Oct. 25 Alden-Hebron.