2024 season preview: Scouting the Southwest Valley Conference

Blue Division

Coach: Terrell Alexander

2023 Record: 5-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Bolingbrook; Sept. 7 at Marian Catholic; Sept. 13 at Sandburg; Sept. 20 Neuqua Valley; Sept. 27 at Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 4 Metea Valley; Oct. 11 at Bradley Bourbonnais; Oct. 18 Naperville North; Oct. 25 Lockport.

Worth noting: While last year’s win-loss record may not reflect it, the Vikings are loaded with Division I talent. RJ McDonald has an offer from FCS school Valparaiso. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound quarterback possesses a strong arm and good touch on his throws. He’ll be the focal point on offense while Debo Bey Jr. will be counted on to lead the defense. Bey Jr. currently holds an offer from Marshall and his social media would suggest that he’s got his eye set on the Sun Belt Conference. Coach Alexander currently holds a 15-14 record overall, though in a conference this tough, nothing will come easy. The Vikings have enough veteran players on hand, though, that they could be a sleeper team to keep an eye on.

Coach: Rob Zvonar

2023 Record: 13-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 Maine South; Sept. 7 at St. Francis Academy (FL); Sept. 13 Stagg; Sept. 20 at Naperville North; Sept. 27 Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 4 at Neuqua Valley; Oct. 11 Lockport; Oct. 18 at Andrew, Oct. 25 Naperville Central.

Worth noting: The Griffins have gone 26-2 the last two years, finishing in the state championship game each season and coming up just short both times. This year, the Griffins are looking to change that final result and they’re in prime position to do so. While Lincoln-Way East graduated a large quantity of high quality players, they return some of the best quality in the state. Defensive end Caden O’Rourke is a Northwestern commit while tight end Trey Zvonar is heading to MAC champions Miami (OH). Running back Zion Gist is a Western Michigan commit and defensive end Jacob Alexander has a dozen offers from Power 4 schools, including Michigan. To top it all off, one of the top quarterback recruits for the class of 2026 has transferred in from Bolingbrook in Jonas Williams. Williams recently committed to Oregon over LSU and should help the Griffins avoid missing a beat.

Coach: George Czart

2023 Record: 5-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 Plainfield North; Sept. 6 Wheaton North; Sept. 13 at Neuqua Valley; Sept. 20 at Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 27 Naperville North; Oct. 4 Naperville Central; Oct. 11 at Lincoln-Way East, Oct. 18 Lincoln-Way West, Oct. 25 at Homewood-Flossmoor.

Worth noting: It’ll be all about the defense this season as that’s where all the returning starters on the team are lined up. Payton Roberson, who has had conversations with Division I Fordham, will be counted on to help lead this team along with fellow linebacker John Sherrod, and defensive lineman Mike Pratt. Pratt may be the Porter’s most talented individual defender. The offense, meanwhile, will look completely different, but youngster Ethan Posey has already been catching some scouting attention from colleges. After winning just one conference game last year, Lockport will be hoping for a step in the right direction.

Coach: Sean Drendel

2023 Record: 6-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at New Trier; Sept. 6 Naperville Central; Sept. 13 at Lincoln-Way Central; Sept. 20 Lincoln-Way East; Sept. 27 at Lockport; Oct. 4 at Lincoln-Way West; Oct. 11 Neuqua Valley; Oct. 18 at Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 25 vs. Sandburg.

Worth Noting: While Jonas Williams is the most notable quarterback name in the conference, Jacob Bell is a top-tier prep QB in his own right. While his individual stats from last season don’t jump off the page, Bell’s talent, athleticism, dual-threat ability and leadership have helped earn him a scholarship to Ball State. He’ll also have a fantastic top target in Plainfield East transfer Quinn Morris. The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver hauled in 44 catches for 637 yards and seven touchdowns last year despite missing roughly half the season with a knee injury. His brother plays for Michigan and he says the Wolverines have offered him as well. In a conference with Lincoln-Way East and Neuqua Valley, the top two spots seem all but destined. Look for the Huskies to take the third slot, if not better, though.

Coach: Bill Ellinghaus

2023 Record: 7-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Oswego; Sept. 6 at Minooka; Sept. 13 Lockport; Sept. 20 at Homewood-Flossmoor; Sept. 27 DeKalb; Oct. 4 Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 11 at Naperville North; Oct. 18 Metea Valley; Oct. 25 at Andrew.

Worth noting: Neuqua Valley’s biggest date on the schedule will be Oct. 6 when the Wildcats play Lincoln-Way East. That one may just determine the conference champion. The Wildcats were second in the DuPage Valley Conference last season and return a ton of talent, including All-Conference linebacker Zach Schaefer and All-Conference lineman Ryan Mascari. Mascari has been a standout at defensive tackle, but had to play tight end and right tackle at times last year. He excelled at all three. Quarterback Kiet Truong possesses a lot of potential and will help determine just how good the Wildcats will be this season.

Red Division

Andrew

Coach: Adam Lewandowski

2023 Record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 Thornwood; Sept. 6 at Lincoln-Way West; Sept. 13 at Naperville Central; Sept. 20 Metea Valley; Sept. 27 Hammond Central (IN); Oct. 4 at DeKalb; Oct. 11 at Sandburg; Oct. 18 Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 25 Neuqua Valley

Worth noting: There’s not doubt it was a rough go for the Thunderbirds last season. They started the year off 3-1, including a conference win, but proceeded to drop six straight to end the year. The team will again rely on many players to go on both sides of the ball. That will include two-way lineman Cole Freeman and running back/linebacker Kolten Schmoll-Burton. They’ll have September 20 circled on the calendar as that’s the date they’ll play Metea Valley. Metea Valley hasn’t won a game since September 23rd, 2022. If the Thunderbirds don’t win there, they might be in for a long season.

Coach: Luke Lokanc

2023 Record: 9-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Eisenhower; Sept. 6 Andrew; Sept. 13 at Metea Valley; Sept. 20 Sandburg; Sept. 27 at Naperville Central; Oct. 4 Naperville North; Oct. 11 vs. Centennial; Oct. 18 at Lockport, Oct. 25 Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Worth noting: The Warriors graduated a ton of talent last year, but they return some of the better players in the state on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Josh Veldman is one of the top prospects in Illinois and is committed to Northwestern. On offense, Lincoln-Way West possesses one of the best wide receiver tandems in the area if not the state. Dre Coates has offers from Butler, Fordham, Marshall and others while Austin Roswell holds offers from Lehigh, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Akron and others. It’ll be a tough battle through a tough conference, but the Warriors are every bit as capable of competing in the postseason as any other team on their schedule.

Coach: John Parpet

2023 Record: 0-9

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Downers Grove South; Sept. 6 Plainfield Central; Sept. 13 Lincoln-Way West; Sept. 20 at Andrew; Sept. 27 at Sandburg; Oct. 4 at Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 11 Naperville Central; Oct. 18 at Neuqua Valley; Oct. 25 Waubonsie Valley.

Worth noting: September 23, 2022. That was the last time the Mustangs won a game. They went 0-9 last year and it’s been rough sledding. The September 20th matchup with Andrew likely presents the Mustang’s best opportunity to snap their losing skid. They’ll be counting on players like senior defensive end Brandon Noe and junior running back Charles Flowers to turn this ship around. The signs would seem to indicate another long season for Metea Valley given the brutal schedule on the docket, but anything is possible.

Coach: Mike Ulreich

2023 Record: 8-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Hinsdale Central; Sept. 6 at Naperville North; Sept. 13 Andrew; Sept. 20 Stagg; Sept. 27 Lincoln-Way West; Oct. 4 at Lockport; Oct. 11 at Metea Valley; Oct. 18 Sandburg; Oct. 25 at Lincoln-Way East.

Worth noting: After an outstanding year in 2023, the Redhawks’ arrow remains up with an impressive group of seniors. Indiana State commit DeShaun Williams transfers in from St. Francis and should add a new dynamic to the offense. The defense will be anchored by Buffalo commit Jake Stanish at defensive end and Brown commit Garrett Nichols at cornerback after Nichols transferred in from Cedar Park. While Williams’ addition at receiver will give the Redhawks another dynamic, look for running back Aiden Clark to remain the focal point. Keep an eye on two-way player Gavin Wade in the offensive and defensive backfields. This is a great conference so nothing will come easy, but look for Naperville Central to contend for the title.

Sandburg

Coach: Troy McAllister

2023 Record: 6-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at St. Rita; Sept. 6 Oak Forest; Sept. 13 Homewood-Flossmoor; Sept. 20 at Lincoln-Way West; Sept. 27 Metea Valley; Oct. 4 at Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 11 Andrew; Oct. 18 at Naperville Central; Oct. 25 at Naperville North

Worth noting: It was good year for the Eagles in 2023 and they’ll look to take it a step further in 2024. Quarterback Anthony Shelton was outstanding as a junior, tossing 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’ll return his top target in Charlie Snoreck (67 catches, 979 yards, nine touchdowns) and his leading rusher in Luke Bashiorka (1,066 yards, six touchdowns). Shelton and Snoreck have been visiting a number of camps around Division I universities. The Eagles were solid last year and while the schedule will be a challenge, they have the talent to continue competing.

Green Division

Coach: Derek Schneeman

2023 record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 Sycamore at NIU’s Huskie Stadium; Sept. 6 at Plainfield South; Sept. 13 at Kaneland; Sept. 20 Lincoln-Way Central; Sept. 27 at Neuqua Valley, Oct. 4 Andrew; Oct. 11 at Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 18 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 25 Stagg.

Worth noting: The Barbs are loaded with returning starters from last year. In fact, 13 defensive players started at least one game, with 10 regular starters back this year. The offense returns nine, including Davon Grant. Also back for his junior year is Cole Latimer, who looks to make a leap at quarterback with another year under his belt as a starter. Arm strength is definitely not an issue for Latimer, an outfielder during baseball season and two-year starter who has notched a lot of outfield assists. The defensive line was also a strength, and junior Travis Moore is back to anchor the unit. He could also see time as a bruising back to alleviate the workload on speedster Mariyan Dudley, a senior who is expected to be the lead running back. Owen Sisson had a breakout sophomore campaign on both lines and returns on both as well. The Barbs certainly have all the pieces in place to compete with everyone in the new conference.

Bradley-Bourbonnais

Coach: Mike Kohl

2023 record: 7-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Plainfield East; Sept. 6 Thornwood; Sept. 13 Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 20 Rock Island; Sept. 27 at Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 4 at Stagg, Oct. 11 Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 18 DeKalb; Oct. 25 at Lincoln-Way West.

Worth noting: The Boilermakers are coming off a solid year and return enough talent that they should remain competitive. Quarterback Gavin Kohl and tight end Calvin Kohl should link up for another fun season on offense while making their presence known at defensive back and defensive end, respectively. Running back Kevonte Sutton and WR/DB Ly’zale Edmon should be forces as well. Keep an eye on freshman running back Kyren Edmon as well, who has turned a few heads in camp.

Coach: David Woodburn

2023 record: 9-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 at St. Charles East; Sept. 6 at Providence; Sept. 13 Naperville North; Sept. 20 at DeKalb; Sept. 27 Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 4 Sandburg; Oct. 11 Stagg; Oct. 18 at Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 25 Rich Township.

Worth noting: 9-2? In the Knights conference? 2023 was most certainly a year to remember. There’s reason to believe that 2024 can be too. The Knights should be stout up front, led by Christopher Biel (Dayton offer) and Ethan Toosley. All-Conference linebacker Ben Bernier and junior corner Nolan Morrill will be counted on to lead the defense. Running back Tyler Tulk will likely be the focal point of the offense this season. This is a tough schedule, including a non-conference matchup with Providence that won’t be easy. The Knights should still be as competitive as ever in 2024, however, given the returning talent they’ve got lined up.

Stagg

Coach: Jacob O’Connor

2023 record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 Joliet Central; Sept. 6 at Oak Lawn; Sept. 13 at Lincoln-Way East; Sept. 20 at Naperville Central; Sept. 27 Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 4 Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 11 at Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 18 Thornwood, Oct. 25 at DeKalb.

Worth noting: It wasn’t exactly a year to remember for the Chargers in 2023. Still, there are some pieces to build on here. Two-way lineman Terrell Williams is coming off a strong wrestling season which should only help prepare him for the year. Linebacker/running back Olaf Kozub is back after compiling 57 tackles on defense and 827 yards with four touchdowns on offense. DB Demetrius Cohn returns along with TE/LB Dewitt Washington. Senior Isaiah Jiminez will be under center for the Chargers. Stagg opens the season with a game against Joliet Central. They’ll need to win that to start with positive momentum as it gets much tougher from there. Contests against Lincoln-Way East, Naperville Central and Lincoln-Way Central are brutal. Still, look for Stagg to start the year off 1-0 and see if they can get some momentum going.

Coach: Adam Pucylowski

2023 record: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Oswego East; Sept. 6 Plainfield East; Sept. 13 at Bradley Bourbonnais; Sept. 20 Lockport; Sept. 27 at Stagg, Oct. 4 at Normal West; Oct. 11 DeKalb; Oct. 18 Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 25 at Metea Valley.

Worth noting: The Warriors finished just under .500 last season and will be looking to improve on that mark. There are some winnable games here with the likes of Stagg, Metea Valley, Lockport and even Plainfield East. 5-foot-7, 183-pound running back Chrisjan Simmons will be counted on to lead the offense in his senior year. What the back lacks in size he more than makes up for in skill. Joshua Tinney, meanwhile, will hope to help out on offense as well, but he’s already made a name for himself on defense. The senior corner picked off three passes last year and only allowed three receptions to his assigned receiver all of last season. He’s also a standout basketball player and has received college football interest from some lower level programs while visiting Division I camps. Those two will need to be at their very best every week for the Warriors to improve on last season’s mark.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

- Jonas Williams, Lincoln-Way East, jr., QB: OK, this one was pretty obvious. One of the top recruits in the country for 2026, Williams is an Oregon commit who transferred in from Bolingbrook after throwing more than 30 touchdowns last year. Now on a team that’s finished state runner-up two years in a row, Williams should continue to excel. About six different Griffins could make this list, but Williams was the standout among standouts.

-Josh Veldman, Lincoln-Way West, sr., LB: Veldman is ranked as the 30th overall player in the state by 247sports.com. A Northwestern commit, he was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year after he put up 110 tackles, 12 for loss, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two sacks last year. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, he’ll be one to watch this year.

-Cameron Brooks, Homewood-Flossmoor, sr., DL: You didn’t really think we wouldn’t mention Brooks, did you? 247Sports ranks him as the 10th overall recruit in the state and the 49th DL in the country. The 6-foot-3, 270 pounder primarily plays defensive end. He’s committed to Illinois and should make plenty of noise for the Vikings this season.

-Matt Marek, Carl Sandburg, sr., OL: Again we ask, you didn’t really think we wouldn’t mention him, did you? Linemen don’t always get the love they should, but Marek should be an exception. A 6-foot-4, 285-pound mauler, Marek is committed to Indiana and should clear the way for a potent offense this year for the Eagles.

-Jacob Bell, Naperville North, sr., QB: Like we said earlier, Bell’s stats don’t jump out much on paper (eight touchdown passes to six interceptions, three rushing touchdowns with 103 yards in 2023). But there’s a reason the senior is ranked as one of the top 100 quarterbacks in the country. With Quinn Morris to throw to this season, Bell’s numbers should go up and more people will see why Ball State coveted him so much.

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

-Week 4, Neuqua Valley at Homewood-Flossmoor: Neuqua Valley only lost one conference game last season and should be right behind Lincoln-Way East in the division this year. While HF’s record was only average, they have at least a trio of Division I prospects, including an absolute wrecking ball on the defensive line in Brooks. This is a sneaky good matchup that could come down to the wire

-Week 4, Metea Valley at Andrew: Yeah, yeah, we know, we know, we-STOP YELLING! Okay. Andrew lost six straight games to end last season and could be winless heading into this one. Metea Valley hasn’t won a game in two years. So why is this can’t miss? Because often times when two teams are in a state of serious desperation, they play to their fullest potential and maybe even push themselves beyond it. Both of these teams are going to be starving for wins and that should lead to players stepping up big time. It could end up being a lot of fun to watch.

-Week 6, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central: Central is coming off a 9-2 year while Sandburg possess a multitude of Division I prospects, including Marek. Central has a pair of stalwarts on their own offensive line, including a Division I target. When it’s a battle of the trenches, the results tend to be fun. This one should be one of those battles.

-Week 6, Naperville North at Lincoln-Way West: A dominant receiver (Quinn Morris of the Huskies) vs. a tandem of standout receivers (Austin Roswell and Dre Coates of the Warriors). A Division I quarterback with Naperville North vs. a Division I linebacker for Lincoln-Way West. These are two very good teams that due to the unfortunate nature of being in really, REALLY good conferences may not always get the love they deserve. They deserve that love none the less and the reason why should be on full display week six.

-Week 9, Naperville Central at Lincoln-Way East: This one is a no brainer. Lincoln-Way East has finished as the 8A state runner up two years running. Now, one of the top five quarterbacks in the nation is under center. Naperville Central is the best in-state team they’ll play in conference and the Redhawks have at least a trio of Division I players themselves. If both are undefeated in conference heading into the last week of the regular season? This one should be for the outright crown.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Blue Division

Lincoln-Way East* Naperville North* Neuqua Valley* Lockport Homewood-Flossmoor*

Red Division

Naperville Central* Lincoln-Way West* Andrew Sandburg Metea Valley

Green Division