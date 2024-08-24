2024 season preview: Scouting the Southwest Prairie Conference

Joliet West at Plaionfield Central Joliet West won its first Southwest Prairie Conference East title last season and looks to repeat this year. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

EAST DIVISION

Team previews

Coach: Thomas Hart

2023 record: 0-9, 0-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Stagg; Sept. 6 West Chicago; Sept. 13 Minooka; Sept. 20 at Oswego; Sept. 28 Joliet West; Oct. 4 at Plainfield East; Oct. 11 at Plainfield Central; Oct. 18 Romeoville; Oct. 25 at Plainfield South.

Worth noting: With returning starters Paul Slick, Christian Smith and Jonas Gregory, the Steelmen look to have some firepower on offense. Smith is a three-year starter. Joliet Central has not won a game since 2019, but coach Hart wants to change all of that. “We have been hoping for a couple of years to just get a win,” Hart said. “I am over that. I think we have some talent this year, and our side of the conference is pretty balanced. Our goal this year is not just to get a win. It’s to make the playoffs.”

Coach: Dan Tito

2023 record: 8-2, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Shepard; Sept. 6 Morris; Sept. 13 Yorkville; Sept. 20 at Plainfield North; Sept. 28 at Joliet Central; Oct. 4 at Plainfield South; Oct. 11 Romeoville; Oct. 18 at Plainfield East; Oct. 25 Plainfield Central.

Worth noting: Last season brought the Tigers’ first winning season since 2016 and the first home playoff game in school history. West’s only regular-season loss came at Morris in Week 2. They will try to avenge that loss at home in Week 2 this season. West suffered some losses due to graduation, but have a solid returning core group of senior linebacker Micah McNair, senior defensive lineman KeShawn Wiley, senior receiver Payton Turner, senior linebacker Austin Kitti and senior offensive lineman John Swift.

Joliet West at Plaionfield Central Plainfield Central's Stephon Griffin. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Robby Carriger

2023 record: 4-5, 3-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 Waukegan; Sept. 6 at Metea Valley; Sept. 13 Oswego; Sept. 20 at Yorkville; Sept. 27 Plainfield East; Oct. 4 at Romeoville; Oct. 11 Joliet Central; Oct. 18 Plainfield South; Oct. 25, at Joliet West.

Worth noting: This is Carriger’s first year as the Wildcats’ head coach, taking over for Rob Keane, who went 17-12 in his three seasons with two playoff appearances. Senior offensive lineman Kaveon Lee is a standout, and the Wildcats also see fellow offensive linemen Justin Bannister and Tyler Ibarra return this season. Other key players look to be senior wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Major and junior wide receiver/defensive back Stephon Griffin.

Coach: Harvey Jackson

2023 record: 4-5, 4-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sept. 6 at Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 13 Oswego East; Sept. 20 at Bolingbrook; Sept. 27 at Plainfield Central; Oct. 4 Joliet Central; Oct. 11 at Plainfield South; Oct. 18 Joliet West; Oct. 25 at Romeoville.

Worth noting: Heavily-recruited receiver Quinn Morris transferred to Naperville North over the summer, leaving the No. 1 receiver slot for sophomore Jayden Cawthon, who caught 28 passes for 522 yards as a freshman on the varsity last season. After starting the season 0-4 last year, the Bengals went 4-1 in the final five games of the year, the only loss a 17-15 decision to SPC East champion Joliet West. The Bengals will also hope for strong leadership and production from senior running back/linebacker Antonio Clark, senior linebacker Daniel Thomas, senior offensive lineman Nate Grimm and junior defensive lineman AJ Batista.

Coach: Jake Brosman

2023 record: 2-7, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Yorkville; Sept. 6 DeKalb; Sept. 13 Plainfield North; Sept. 20 at Oswego East; Sept. 27 at Romeoville; Oct. 4 Joliet West; Oct. 11 Plainfield East; Oct. at Plainfield Central; Oct. 25 Joliet Central.

Worth noting: Senior defensive back David Obadein has been attracting interest from several Division I schools and will anchor the defense for the Cougars. Quarterback Cody Hogan returns on the other side of the ball, as does wide receiver/defensive back Caleb Pierceall. Mike Ingram heads up a talented linebacking corps, while senior Donte Green is a mainstay on the offensive line. The Cougars missed the playoffs in Brosman’s first year last season. .Coach Brosman: “We have a lot of seniors coming back this year. That year of experience will huge for us. We hope to break through and get into the playoffs this year.”

Coach: Justin Trovato

2023 record: 1-8, 1-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 Oak Lawn; Sept. 6 at Tinley Park; Sept. 13 Bolingbrook; Sept. 20 at Minooka; Sept. 27 Plainfield South; Oct. 4 Plainfield Central; Oct. 11 at Joliet West; Oct. 18 at Joliet Central; Oct. 25 Plainfield East.

Worrth noting: The Spartans return 30 seniors from last year’s team. Last season’s 1-8 record may be a bit misleading, as Romeoville was leading in the fourth quarter in three of those games. Returning junior quarterback Richard Conley is a dual threat, and he has a talented stable of receivers featuring seniors Ty English, Cam Jurgens and Caron Johnson. English and Jurgens will also play defensive back, while senior Tony Galloway returns on both the offensive and defensive lines. .Coach Trovato: “We played some close games last year where we had the lead in the fourth quarter. Now, with so many guys back from that team with an extra year of experience, we hope to win games like that and have a decent shot at the playoffs.”

WEST DIVISION

Team previews

Coach: Titcus Pettigrew

2023 record: 3-6, 1-3 in Southwest Suburban Blue

Schedule: Aug. 30 Homewood-Flossmoor; Sept. 6 at Hinsdale Central; Sept. 13 at Romeoville; Sept. 20 Plainfield North; Sept. 27 at Yorkville; Oct. 4 Oswego; Oct. 11 at Oswego East; Oct. 18 Plainfield North; Oct. 25 at Minooka.

Worth noting: The Raiders saw Oregon-bound quarterback Jonas Williams transfer to Lincoln-Way East, but the cupboard is hardly bare. Senior defensive back CJ Jones has committed to Cincinnati and will also see time on offense as a receiver. Other key players for Bolingbrook this year could be senior defensive back Marcus Poe, senior defensive lineman Jacob Boland, junior offensive lineman Anthony Wiggins and freshman defensive lineman Jon Washington. This is Pettigrew’s second year at the helm after taking over from John Ivlow, who had just one losing season in his 21 years.

Plainfield North at Minooka Minooka's Chase Nurczyk. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Matt Harding

2023 record: 8-2, 4-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Rock Island; Sept. 6 Neuqua Valley; Sept. 13 at Joliet Central; Sept. 20 Romeoville; Sept. 27 Oswego East; Oct. 4 Yorkville; Oct. 11 at Plainfield North; Oct. 18 at Oswego; Oct. 25 Bolingbrook.

Worth noting: The Indians have advanced to the playoffs for six straight seasons and will look to add another trip. Harding has led Minooka into the playoffs in each of his three full seasons. Junior Zane Caves will take over the quarterback role, while Chase Nurczyk will be the lead running back. The defense, always Minooka’s calling card, will be anchored by junior outside linebacker Brady Kozlowski, junior safety Nathan Gonzalez and senior defensive lineman Zach Puracchio.

Coach: Brian Cooney

2023 record: 6-4, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Neuqua Valley; Sept. 6 Joliet Catholic; Sept. 13 at Plainfield Central; Sept. 20 Joliet Central; Sept. 27 Plainfield North; Oct. 4 at Bolingbrook; Oct. 11 at Yorkville; Oct. 18 Minooka; Oct. 25 at Oswego East.

Worth noting: Senior linebacker Carson Cooney has committed to Iowa and will spearhead a defense that should keep the Panthers in every game. He will be joined in the linebacking corps by seniors Mikey Claycombe and Easton Ruby. Senior receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Cain and senior receiver/defensive back Patrick O’Toole give the Oswego offense a solid starting point as well.

Coach: Tyson LeBlanc

2023 record: 3-6, 1-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 6 at Sycamore; Sept. 13 at Plainfield East; Sept. 20 Plainfield South; Sept. 27 at Minooka; Oct. 4 Plainfield North; Oct. 11 Bolingbrook; Oct. 18 at Yorkville; Oct. 25 Oswego.

Worth noting: The Wolves missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season, but hope to return this year. Nigel Grisby, a senior defensive back committed to Indiana State, senior wide receiver/defensive back Andy Pohlman, senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Zach Morrisroe and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Blaise Chin provide a wealth of talent and experience, while junior quarterback Niko Villacci returns after starting last year as a sophomore.

Coach: Anthony Imbordino

2023 record: 4-6, 3-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Lockport; Sept. 6 York; Sept. 13 at Plainfield South; Sept. 20 Joliet West; Sept. 27 at Oswego; Oct. 4 at Oswego East; Oct. 11 Minooka; Oct. 18 at Bolingbrook; Oct. 25 Yorkville.

Worth noting: Imbordino has guided the Tigers to the playoffs in each of his four full seasons. They got into the playoffs last season with a 4-5 regular season record due to the extremely difficult non-conference opponents they play, and they do the same this year, taking on Lockport and York. Senior receivers Omar Coleman, Deven Daughon and Amiel Clark and senior running back Jack Tota will be the mainstays at the skill positions, with senior tackle Jayden Brown anchoring the offensive line. Spearheading the defense will be all-conference linebacker Andrew Elkarah, one of six returning starters on that side of the ball. ..Coach Imbordino: “A majority of our starters return from last season with a mix of some talented juniors and transfers. We are hoping to stay healthy and reach our full potential this season.”

Coach: Dan McGuire

2023 record: 6-4, 4-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 Plainfield South; Sept. 6 at New Trier; Sept. 13 at Joliet West; Sept. 20 Plainfield Central; Sept. 27 Bolingbrook; Oct. 4 at Minooka; Oct. 11 Oswego; Oct. 18 Oswego East; Oct. 25 at Plainfield North.

Worth noting: The Foxes reached the playoffs last year for the fifth season in a row, and also won the SPC West Division title. Senior defensive lineman Bryce Griffin, a Kent State recruit, had 53 tackles last season, including seven sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Other key figures for the Foxes will be senior running back/defensive back Luke Zook, senior receiver and NIU recruit Dyllan Malone, senior defensive back Dom Recchia and junior offensive lineman Caden Steg.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Carson Cooney, Oswego, sr., LB: Cooney, a 6-3, 215-pound senior, is an Iowa commit and has been starting since his sophomore year. He will help keep up the tradition of strong defense for the Panthers.

Nigel Grisby, Oswego East, sr., DB: The Indiana State commit will anchor a defense that will try to return the Wolves to the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2014 last season.

Micah McNair, Joliet West, sr., LB: McNair helped lead the Tigers to the East Division title last season by having a knack for being in the right spot at the right time. He will be a key figure as the Tigers go for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2016-17.

Richard Conley, Romeoville, jr., QB: Conley might fly under the radar given the Spartans’ 1-8 finish last season, but he has the combination of throwing and running that will give defensive coordinators fits. Add to that an experienced receiving corps, and Conley has the opportunity to put up some big numbers.

Bryce Griffin, Yorkville, sr., DL: Griffin, a lanky 6-3 Kent State recruit, showed his big-time playmaking ability last season with 53 tackles, including seven sacks and 21 tackles for loss. His ability to disrupt the opposing team’s offense will be a key for the Foxes as they try to repeat as West Division champions.

5 CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 1 - Plainfield North at Lockport: The Tigers are looking to repeat last season’s playoff appearance and they will get a good test to start the season by visiting the Porters.

Week 3 - Yorkville at Joliet West: The defending Southwest Prairie West and Southwest Prairie East champions meet up for an early-season crossover matchup.

Week 4 - Bolingbrook at Romeoville: The two Valley View School District schools are now members of the same conference, and the rivals will meet up in an SPC crossover game.

Week 6 - Yorkville at Minooka: The two teams that finished 4-1 in the Southwest Prairie West face off in what could be a key battle for division supremacy.

Week 9 - Oswego at Oswego East: The annual showdown between the District 308 rivals takes center stage in the final game of the regular season.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

East Division

Joliet West* Plainfield East* Plainfield Central Plainfield South Romeoville Joliet Central

West Division