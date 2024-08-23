St. Charles East enters third season under Nolan Possley with a ‘sense of urgency’

ST. CHARLES — To say it’s been a rough few seasons for St. Charles East football would not be false.

Over the past four seasons, the Saints have gone 5-27, including a 1-8 record in 2023, and picked up just two wins in the DuKane Conference.

But heading into the 2024 season, and their third under head coach Nolan Possley, a message has been echoing throughout the locker room that’s been picked up throughout the entire program.

It’s time to win. And it’s time to do it now.

“The sense of urgency is as high as we’ve had it here,” Possley said. “This group has been revved up for a while. Every day, they’ve had that chip on their shoulder and that sense of urgency. We’ve been saying it is our time, and it really represents how our guys want to start making moves in the conference, and they know what’s ahead and how tough it is going to be, but they’re a really confident group.”

The change in culture comes at a time of great change for the Saints, where the hope is to keep things fresh, starting with the players. For the first time under Possley, the Saints are expecting to have none of their starters sharing time on both sides of the ball, which the head coach says has been a huge upside for the smallest program in the conference.

St. Charles East linebacker Luke Herrera (left) blocks a play during a practice on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

“One of the problems we had last season is that we had so many players that were playing every single snap, so by halftime, they were really tired, and they let our opponents blow past us,” Possley said. “So now having that depth and having these one-way guys going for us is going to be very valuable.”

And the results have been noticeable so far for not just to the coaches, but the players too.

“We just have a lot more discipline this year,” senior linebacker Luke Herrera said. “It’s a lot more competitive at practice and we’re getting better looks this year since we’re playing against the first-team offense, and we’re getting the best reps possible.”

Herrera looks to be one of the cornerstones on a relatively young defense alongside fellow seniors Sean Keegan and Jake Campagna. After giving up 294 points last season, the most among DuKane Conference teams, Herrera said that minimizing the mistakes has been a main focus for the Saints’ defense.

“Whether it’s the D-line or coverage, we’re just getting it down and watching a lot of film and breaking down every single play and seeing what we could do better,” he said. “And we’re never really satisfied with how we’re playing.”

The defense also saw the return of Brian Teresinski as the defensive coordinator. Teresinski, who was a defensive line coach in previous seasons, was the defensive coordinator for Possley when he was a player at East. And the experience he’s brought has been felt throughout the program early on.

“Coach [Teresinski] is definitely a big increase for us,” Keegan said. “He just brings it and sets the tone in every practice. He pushes us to be better, and it’s been a lot better. It’s definitely setting us a part from where I thought we were last year at the same exact time.”

St. Charles East wide receiver Sheko Gjokaj runs the ball in from a kick-off during a practice on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

A similar situation is also forming on the other side of the ball, with only two seniors projected to make up the offense’s 11 starters, and a majority of the skill positions being held down by juniors. They’ll also be in new hands with Bo Starkey, who joined the Saints’ coaching staff last season as a line coach, taking over as offensive coordinator.

One thing that has stayed consistent on offense is the threats from the wideout position. Despite the loss of Charlie Bolsoni, the Saints returned two receivers to keep that gap filled in juniors Gavin Matejko and Sheko Gjokaj. Gjokaj, who broke out last season with 63 catches and 664 yards for all-conference honors, said that while it was a good season on paper, he wasn’t satisfied with the results.

“I feel like there’s still a lot of things that I need to work on,” Gjokaj said. “And it’s good to build off that and come into this next year better than I was last year.”

The wide receivers will also see a familiar face throwing the ball to them this season. With the departure of Mac Paul, the quarterback job is handed down to junior JT Padron. He played with a majority of the receivers during their freshman season.

“Mac Paul was a really good quarterback, but JT definitely took to that role this year and is stepping up for the team,” Gjokaj said. “He’s a good leader for the team, and I think he can make some big plays for us this year.”

Possley said that with Padron manning the offense in the backfield, it puts the Saints in a great position to turn the keys a bit and, hopefully, open the doors to their first playoff appearance since 2019.

“It’s going to be a little different, even though JT keeps asking me to let him run,” Possley said. “But he’s someone that we value with what he brings to the table with his arm. And [running back] Xander Salazar is someone who is exciting anytime he has the ball in his hands. So he’ll take a little bit more of those carries that Paul had last year. But we’re really excited to see what this offense can do.”