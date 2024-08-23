McHenry, Chicago Bears set to host Nike Classic Kickoff event for Warriors home openers

The Chicago Bears and McHenry Community High School hosted a flag football clinic at McCracken Field earlier in August. The Bears and McHenry announced that the Warriors will host a Nike Classic Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 30. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local

The Chicago Bears will team up with McHenry High School to host a Nike Classic Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 30, according to a press release sent out on Friday, Aug. 23.

The event will center around three football games set to take place at McHenry’s McCracken Field. The first will be the freshman/sophomore A team’s game against Hampshire at 4:15 p.m. The flag football team will host its first home game against the Whips at 5:45 p.m. before the varsity football team plays Hampshire at 7:15 p.m.

There will be plenty of events surrounding the games too. A former Chicago Bears player will attend and serve as an honorary captain. There will also me a “Mini Monsters” obstacle course, T-shirt giveaways and other entertainment.

McHenry athletic director Chris Madson was excited to have the Warriors host the event.

“Friday nights are already so established for football,” he said in the press release.

The event will be a continuation of the growth of flag football in its inaugural season as an IHSA-sanctioned sport. According to the press release, Nike gave a $100,000 grant to support flag football in Illinois while the Bears gave McHenry $2,500 for the new program.

Gustavo Silva, manager of youth and high school football for the Chicago Bears, has been instrumental in growing flag football in the state and was excited to start the season with a big event.

“It’s really a celebration to kick off the season,” Silva said in the release. “Football is truly for everyone.”