IHSA football preview: With veteran roster, Mendota looks to be more competitive

Mendota's Aden Tillman is brought down by Bureau Valley's Bryce Helms during a game last season. Tillman takes over at quarterback for the Trojans this fall. (Scott Anderson)

With a young team last fall, Mendota took its lumps on the way to a 1-8 season. Now the Trojans have a seasoned roster for the 2024 season with 10 starters back on offense and eight on defense.

“A lot of young guys were pressed into service earlier than we would have liked, so now they get a chance to play against kids their own age and have a better chance to compete as opposed to just holding the wheels together,” Mendota coach Keegan Hill said.

Quarterback Justin Randolph (87-205-10, 973 yards, five TDs) is the only starter who has to be replaced on offense. Junior Aden Tillman moves to QB after seeing time at running back and receiver last season.

“Tillman got some chances to play quarterback last year,” Hill said. “We like what he can do as far as being a passer and a runner, so we’ll maximize his skills in both ways.”

Tillman will be protected by a veteran offensive line that won’t start any underclassmen this season. Seniors Gabe Vallejo and Angil Serrano are back on the line along with juniors Reese Lane, Austin Welch and Nathan Giberson. Junior Joe Stewart “is a nice blocker,” per Hill, and will be used as either a tight end or a lineman.

Junior Corbin Furar returns in the backfield after leading Mendota’s running backs in carries last season and finishing second on the team in rushing yards.

Mendota's Braiden Freeman makes a catch against Bureau Valley last season. Freeman returns at receiver and defensive back for the Trojans. (Scott Anderson)

Seniors Rhett Watson and Braiden Freeman and junior Keegan Beetz could also get some carries while also playing receiver. Sophomore Jayden Lesley will get some touches at running back.

Hill said having the versatility to move players around among running back and receiver will be an asset to the offense, which scored 70 points last season (7.8 per game) with 35 points coming in the Trojans’ lone win.

“I think it’s a must,” Hill said. “A lot of those guys play defense. We have to be better on both sides of the ball and special teams, so having fresh guys available is a big part of that. Defense takes priority, then maximizing what’s available to move the ball and score points and be sound on special teams.

“The more names in the hat, the more options to keep people fresh and maximize what they do.”

Hill said the Trojans need to improve on defense after allowing 44.7 points per game and surrendering more than 50 points five times.

“We have to be better on the line of scrimmage to give linebackers a chance to read and react and make plays as opposed to getting caught up in offensive linemen blocking them or a defensive lineman being knocked back,” Hill said. “The line of scrimmage is No. 1 (to improving), and then collectively playing as a unit. I think we have a chance to do that.”

Stewart, Serrano, Vallejo, Lane, Welch and senior Mike Thornhill will be contributors on the defensive line along with others.

Junior Gavin Evans will play a big role at linebacker after being one of the team’s leading tacklers last fall. Furar, Lesley, sophomore Javi Hernandez and junior Wyatt Ossman also will play on the interior, while Watson, Tillman, sophomore Cam Wasmer and junior Anthony Seablom will play on the outside.

Watson, senior Brandon Leadley and juniors Brennan Northcutt and Will Musanovic will play cornerback, while Beetz and Freeman are back at safety.

With a more experienced roster, Hill said the Trojans look to be more competitive after losing six games by more than 40 points last season.

“We want to play 100% of our games, so taking accountability for our grades, our health and our choices. That’s priority No. 1 to give ourselves an opportunity to be competitive,” Hill said. “If we lose anybody, that hurts our chances, and we don’t want to do that. Collectively, we want to compete in every game as opposed to just keeping the wheels on the cart. The guys did that last year and would rather not do that again.

“A chance to step forward, be competitive and play as a unit in each game is a goal, and I think we can do that.”