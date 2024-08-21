Jake Gregorio, a key cog of Downers Grove North defense, slated for bigger role on offense

Downers Grove North’s Jake Gregorio is handed the ball during a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the school. (Sandy Bressner)

Downers Grove North’s Jake Gregorio can’t live without football.

The senior linebacker/running back is one of the key returnees from last season’s Class 7A runner-up team.

But there was a time when Gregorio elected not to put on the pads early in his career.

“I’ve played football on and off,” Gregorio said. “I started when I was in third grade, but then took some time off before returning in seventh grade, then we had the COVID year in eighth grade and I started playing a lot in my freshman year.

“I always really liked it as a kid, so once I started playing in my freshman year, it just took off from there. It was always in the back of my mind. I picked it back up pretty quick.”

Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni is happy to see Gregorio causing havoc on the field for the Trojans. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder was a vital cog in his stellar defense last season, helping the Trojans win 11 games and earn the program’s third trip to the state championship game. He finished with 98 tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered one fumble while rushing for just under 500 yards in a backup role.

“Jake is a physical kid and the leading tackler from last year,” Horeni said. “He wants to hit all the time and wants the ball in his hands. He rather run at someone than to open space. He’s one of our leaders on defense.”

Gregorio is slated for a bigger role on offense following the graduation of running back Noah Battle, who scored 24 touchdowns in 12 games played last season. The Trojans, who return seven starters on offense, open the season against O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

“Jake ran the ball well last season, especially when Noah got hurt,” Horeni said.

Downers Grove North’s Jake Gregorio lines up for a play during a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the school. (Sandy Bressner)

With several key players, namely Cael Brezina and Jimmy Janicki having graduated, the Trojans have some gaping holes on defense.

Gregorio, linebacker Weston Waughop and defensive lineman Joe Edwards are three of the main returnees from last season’s defense.

”We have experience and we know what you need to do as a team to win,” Gregorio said. “You have to have good chemistry on the field. I’m going to do my best to be a captain of the team. It’s not the same team as last year, but we’re going have the same principles from last year that brought us success.

“I learned from Cael how to be a vocal leader. Me and Jimmy bonded on being physical and playing hard and not taking a play off.”

Gregorio, who received an offer from Drake in late July, is no stranger to winning. He was a late season callup on the 2023 basketball team that placed fourth in Class 4A.

“Going downstate s a sophomore gave me a feeling I wanted to experience again, but it was different in football last year,” he said. “I had a bigger role. It was really special. I’m excited for the season. I love playing running and football. I love making noise with the pads, getting those extra yards and putting my shoulder down and also tackling.”