IHSA football preview: La Salle-Peru to rely on talented veteran defense, young offense

La Salle-Peru's Adrian Arzola (center) runs the ball between Ottawa defenders Tyce Kubiak and Keevon Peterson during a game last season. (Scott Anderson)

Looking for its first home playoff game in more than two decades, La Salle-Peru will rely on a veteran defense and a young but talented offense in 2024.

“I would definitely say our defense is a strength,” senior linebacker/tight end Andy Medina said. “We have a good linebacker corps. We’re all multi-year starters now. The defensive line is very quick and strong, and [opponents aren’t] going to be able to cut through the gaps. Offensively, I think we can move the ball a lot. We’re coming together on the O-line. We have a very good running back room with a lot of speed and strength. We have some fast wide receivers.”

Medina will lead an experienced linebacker group along with returning seniors Danny Beavers and Joshua Bickford. Senior Zach Pocivasek and junior Nick Hachenberger will see time at outside linebacker.

Juniors Will Taylor and Caedan Small will play defensive end, with senior Cameron Olivero at nose guard. Owen Mrowicki and senior Richie Santiago also will contribute on the defensive line.

“Defense is going to be one of our strongest areas,” 10th-year L-P coach Jose Medina said. “I do feel like we have three down linemen who can really put some pressure on, can really move, are strong and fast and can cause some issues for the offense.”

L-P's Mikey Hartman makes a catch against Seneca during a 7-on-7 in July. (Scott Anderson)

Seniors Noah Zebron and Mikey Hartman are back in the secondary, while senior Brevyn Vogel also will play a key role after missing most of last season with injury.

“I think we have a good group,” Hartman said. “We have good communication. We got a good push up front. A good secondary. We’re all working as a whole right now. It’s really good.”

The Cavs, who went 4-5 last season, aren’t as experienced on the offensive side.

Up front, Santiago is the only returner on the offensive line. He’ll play tackle along with senior Evan Haskell. Senior Dane Wicinski and junior Cam Taylor will fill the guard spots, and junior Gus Konieczki takes over at center. Mrowicki and senior Ryder Delphi also will get time on the line.

Andy Medina started at guard last fall but is moving to tight end this season.

“I think we have some guys who are going to step up this year,” Jose Medina said about the offensive line.

Along with replacing most of its offensive line, L-P has almost an entirely new group of skill position players.

The Cavs graduated quarterback Brendan Boudreau (72-130-4, 859 yards, nine TDs, 341 rushing yards, five TDs in 2023), leading rusher Brady Romagnoli (689 yards, five TDs) and top receiver Seth Adams (294 yards, three TDs).

Freshman Marion Persich, who is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, takes over at quarterback.

“Marion coming in at QB, I think he’s a good addition,” Hartman said. “I think he’s a good addition. He has a great arm. He’s a smart QB. Athletic.”

Junior Easton Moriarty, Vogel and senior Adrian Arzola all will get carries this fall.

“We’re going to be all new at tailback,” Jose Medina said. “Easton Moriarty ran hard last year as a sophomore and had some success (at the sophomore level). Brevyn Vogel got hurt early in the season last year, so he didn’t get many reps, but he’s been looking great in camp. Adrian Arzola is one of the fastest kids on the team. He has a different gear.”

Hartman (five receptions, 67 yards, TD), Zebron (23 receptions, 221 yards, TD) and senior Cordell Wheatley (seven receptions, 80 yards, TD) all saw action at receiver last fall, while junior newcomer Landon Zellers also is expected to contribute.

“We’ve seen some good progress,” Jose Medina said. “We saw some good things over the summer. I think we’re going to get better as the season goes on. As long as we stay healthy, I think we’ll be able to put some points on the board and help out the defense.”

After missing the postseason last year – snapping a three-season playoff streak – the Cavs hope to return to the playoffs and host the first playoff game at Howard Fellows Stadium since 2003.

“We want to get that home playoff game,” Hartman said. “It would mean everything – big crowd, lot of momentum, and just carry that on and make a run.”