IHSA football preview: Hard-nosed football the new blueprint for Matt Cloe’s Streator Bulldogs

Streator’s Matt Williamson (7) extends to haul in a pass as Wilmington’s Reid Juster (10) defends during a 2023 game in Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

When new Streator head coach Matt Cloe was hired to replace Kyle Tutt, Cloe – a south-central Illinois native with a background in strength conditioning as well as football – unrolled a blueprint for the Bulldogs’ success built on a foundation of hard work in the offseason and a willingness to play physical, hard-nosed football.

As summer offseason workouts and scrimmages end and the official IHSA preseason begins, Cloe likes the progress he’s seeing his Bulldogs making toward that new vision after a 2-7 campaign in 2023, the program’s sixth straight losing season.

“The implementation of the [11-vs.-11 scrimmages, added to the high school game in Illinois for the first time this summer], that was great for us,” Cloe said. “The first one, we went up against [historical suburban private-school powerhouse] Providence Catholic in New Lenox ... and we competed. We did OK. We weren’t outmanned out outmatched like we thought we might be.

“Then following up the next few weeks with La Salle-Peru and heading down south to scrimmage Carterville, we’ve gotten better. We’ve gotten better defensively, with our line play and with ball security. ...

“We’re still not where we need to be, but we’ve gotten better.”

Isaiah Weibel taking over for graduated all-state quarterback/defensive back Christian Benning is undoubtedly the highest profile change on the Bulldogs’ depth chart. Aside from a handful of proven commodities at the varsity level – such as senior RB/DBs Anthony Mohr (Times All-Area second team in 2023), Jake Hagie and Jordan Lukes, linemen such as junior Cole Winterrowd and senior Liam Martin, WR/DB JaiAndre Williams and the potent play-making 12th-grade duo of WR/DB Matt Williamson (Times All-Area first team in 2022 and 2023) and Weibel – the Bulldogs will be looking to a lot of new faces this fall to make its first run to the playoffs since 2017.

With that in mind, expect players such as OL/DLs Luke Gebhardt, Jacob Isermann, Aiden Ferris, Kam Magana, Dave Harcharik and Jorrick Black; RB/LBs Tristan Finley, Leodis Jordan, Sharonn Morton; RB/lockdown CB LA Moton; WR/CB Keegan Angelico; and potential underclass call-ups such as QB/RB/DB Jerrad Clark and RB/LB Marcus Hunter to have opportunities to make big impacts on the Bulldogs’ 2024 season.

Streator’s Anthony Mohr works to get past Manteno’s Nathan Hope during the 2023 season. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Whoever is on the field, Cloe expects them to play physically and to the whistle, down after down.

“[Fans] are going to see a team that is physical, a team that plays hard every down ... and hopefully we can string some plays together and be successful as a team,” he said. “I think they’re going to see a difference in physicality. We’re a hard-nosed team. ...

“As a coach, it’s hard to predict what the big outcome is going to be. The main thing is, focus on the small ones first, and the big ones come later.”

As far as top weapons, the dual-threat Weibel (who rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in his lone start last season), electric Williamson (44 receptions, 681 yards, 10 TDs in 2023) and running-back tandem of Lukes and Mohr have to top the list. Even with a renewed dedication to building the line and running the football, Cloe says getting Williamson the ball will be one of many keys to his team’s success.

“He amongst others,” said Cloe, who plans to offer different looks to defenses with one-back, two-back and three-back formations. “We have some kids who are decent athletes, and that’s what we want to do – get them in space in one-on-one situations, let their athleticism, skills, instincts take over.”

Streator opens the 2024 season Aug. 30 with a new opponent, traveling the 100-plus miles one-way to visit Decatur Eisenhower in Week 1. The Bulldogs then host archrival Ottawa at Doug Dieken Stadium in Week 2 before diving into their Illinois Central Eight Conference schedule.

“As far as what we consider a successful season – and this conference is tough ... you’ve got to come to play every week – to measure success, it’s a playoff berth. That’s our goal,” Cloe said.

So is that achievable in Year 1?

“I think it’s possible,” he said.