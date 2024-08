Quincy’s Tykell Hammers is stopped short of the end zone by Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips and Will Ports Friday last season in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

In a poll of the Western Big 6 Conference football coaches, defending conference champion and Class 7A state quarterfinalist Quincy was the unanimous favorite with six first-place votes.

Coaches did not vote for their own team.

The high school football season in Illinois kicks off on Aug. 30 for Week 1. Full poll results are below:

1. Quincy (6)

2. Moline (13)

3. Sterling (15)

4. Geneseo (24)

5. Rock Island (24)

6. United Township (29)

7. Galesburg (36)