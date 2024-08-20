2024 season preview: Scouting the Northern Lake County conference

TEAM PREVIEWS

Antioch Sequoits

Coach: Brian Glashagel

Last season’s record: 10-1, 7-0 (NLCC champions)

Top returners: Martin Cohen, 6-0, 175, sr., RB-DB, Alex Bustamante, 6-1, 195, sr., DL, Makay Mountcastle, 6-1, 215, sr., OL, Nathan Groski, 5-11, 185, sr., RB, Wyatt Ertl, 6-0, 185, sr., RB;, Doug Swanson, 6-2, 235, sr., OL, Sean Wagner, 6-2, 200, sr., DL

Key newcomers: James Adams, 6-0, 180, sr., DB, Owen Shea, 6-4, 225, jr., DL, Jack Bucar, 5-11, 170, jr., RB, Colin Arquilla, 6-3, 200, jr., QB, Lucas Curry, 6-2, 240, jr., OL

Worth noting: If you count the COVID 2020-2021 year, Antioch has won eight of the nine Northern Lake County titles (Wauconda won it in 2021), has lost only two conference games since the league started in 2016 and is the consensus preseason favorite. Cohen is regarded as one of the top players in the Chicagoland area, was the league offensive player of the year in 2023 and a 5A all-state pick. He has 2,024 career rushing yard and 39 touchdowns (4 kick return TDs). Bustamante and Mountcastle also are returning all-NLCC picks. “We have about as good team speed as we have ever had on both sides of the ball,” Glashagel said. In addition to Cohen, Glashagel said the Sequoits are loaded with skilled players such as Aruqilla, Ertl, Mason Bussone, Bucar, Marcus Macias and Brooks Welsch, while the defense has a good mix of juniors and seniors led by linebacker Gorski, defensive lineman Bustamante and defensive back Adams.

Grant Bulldogs

Coach: Tim Norwood

Last season’s record: 6-4, 5-2

Top returners: Jack Hembrey, sr., C, Cam Houghton, sr., WR, Jake George, sr., WR, Vincent Hurst, sr., FS, Anthony Koza; sr., FS, Matthew Gipson, jr., QB, Tyler Zdon, jr., TB, Logan Sledzik, jr., RT, Leo Rodriguez, jr., RG, Elijah Zerbe, jr., LG, Max Hembrey, jr., WR, Logan Myers, jr., ILB, Matt Longabaugh, jr., ILB, Kolton Selders, jr., OLB, Caiden Kriz, jr., CB

Key newcomers: Zach Collins, jr., WR, Bruce Walker, jr., LT, David Carranza, jr., DL, Landon Jones, jr., DL, Larry Williams, jr., DL

Worth noting: Grant did a 3-game about-face in both its overall and conference records last season (earning its first playoff berth since 2019) and looks to be in even better shape with 9 starters back on offense and 6 starters back on defense, thanks in part to starting 10 sophomores last year. Gipson (1,605 passing yards, 16 TDs, 64% comp), Zdon (1,001 rushing yards, 10 TD, 5.9 yards per carry) and Sledzik were all-NLCC picks last year. “After another year in the weight room, we hope we are a much more physical team,” Norwood said. Myers (103 total tackles, 5 sacks), Hurst (3 picks) and Selders (4 sacks) are notable returners on defense. Norwood said Antioch remains the conference favorite. “Antioch is the top team in the conference until someone proves otherwise,” he stated.

Grayslake Central Rams

Coach: Brent Pearlman

Last season’s record: 4-5, 4-3

Top returners: Brady Carlson, 6-0, 187, sr. QB, Romeo Reyes, 5-5, 155, sr., TB, Cordell Johnson, 6-3, 265, DL, Eric Brum, WR-DB, Eli Gillette, WR-DB

Key newcomer: Isiah Allen, WR-DB

Worth noting: Reyes and Johnson return after 2023 all-NLCC seasons. “We will be a more unified group of players that all value the same culture,” Pearlman said. The coach noted Central’s offense has the ability to adapt to anything needed when it comes to game planning and has an effective run-pass balance, while the defense is fairly young, but enjoyed “dramatic improvement over the summer,” Pearlman said. “I expect we will be a solid defensive unit.” Pearlman is also high on the progress of Brum, a returning starter at receiver, as well as Gillette at receiver and defensive back. Allen is back after missing last season. Pearlman said the focus since the end of Week 9 last season has been on Grayslake Central only. “No. 1, because we need it and No. 2, because we only truly have control of one team and that is us,” he said. “We have some very good teams in the conference and I expect every game will be a battle.”

Grayslake North Knights

Coach: Brian Johnson

Last season’s record: 4-5, 3-4

Top returners: Cameron Bates, 6-2 190, sr., WR-DB, Tyler McBride, 6-2, 220, sr., LB-TE, Juan Marquez, 6-3, 205, sr., DL-OL, Mitch Hughes, 6-2, 200, sr., QB-DB, Sean McMahon, 6-2, 200, sr., OL-LB, Caiden O’Brien, 6-0, 280, sr., OL-DL,, Ernesto Gonzalez, 5-7, 220, sr., OL-LB, Landon Dovel, 5-10, 170, sr., RB-LB, Eli Woyat, 6-0, 195; jr. RB-LB

Key newcomers: Chris Filas, 6-2, 205, sr., WR-LB, Elijah Ayivi, 5-11, 156, jr., WR-DB, Kyle Case, 6-4, 245, jr., OL-DL

Worth noting: McBride, Gonzalez, Dovel, Bates and Marquez earned all-NLCC accolades last season. Dovel ran for 502 yards and 3 scores and made 47 tackles, while Bates had 578 receiving yards and Hughes threw for 1,090 yards and 6 TDs. Bates, McBride (team-best 72 tackles), Marquez (5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss), Hughes, McMahon, Gonzalez (48 tackles) and Dovel are 3-year starters. Johnson said Bates, who he labels as one of the fastest and most explosive players around, has offers from Dartmouth, Colgate, North Dakota and Northern Iowa, while McBride and Marquez also are generating college interest. North returns 19 of 22 starters. “There is a ton of experience and leadership on defense,” Johnson said. “We have the potential on offense to be explosive and still spread the ball around.” In terms of the NLCC, “The parity is evident,” Johnson said. “Antioch is the team to beat and Wauconda is right with them. Grant has been greatly improved.”

Lakes Eagles

Last season’s record: 1-8, 1-6

Top returners: Andy Mlyniec, 6-5, 270, sr., OL, JP Sullivan, 6-2, 250, sr., OL, Zack Raffone, 6-0, 195, sr., TE-LB, Brayden Thornton, 6-0, 195, sr., OL-DL, Gianni Munoz, 5-8, 145, sr., CB, Grant Loehde, 6-0, 210, jr., OL, Gio D’Ascenzi, 5-10, 225, jr., OL, Jordan Phelan, 6-1, 225, jr., OL, Dillan Davis, 5-11, 190, jr., RB-LB, Nick Waterman, 5-11, 190, OL-LB, jr., Ean Ankney, 6-0, 190, jr., QB, Dom Lostroscio, 5-8, 145, jr., QB-CB, Mason Crowley, 5-9, 170, jr., RB-DB, Mason Gialo, 6-2, 185, jr., WR-DB

Key newcomers: Ibrahim Asar, 6-0, 245, sr., OL, Alecko Pettit, 5-11, 175, sr., DB, Kam Hok, 5-9, 160, sr., RB, Chase Davis, 5-11, 150, jr., WR-DB, Kellen Hardy, 5-11, 180, jr., DL, Mike Slove, 6-0, 200, jr., DL, Brayden Rank, 5-10, 165, jr., DB, John Zutkis, 6-0, 175, jr., WR, Felician Qattawi, 5-9, 215, jr., DL

Worth noting: Lakes has a great combination of youth and experience. “A lot of them are still juniors,” Ellerman said. “Our senior leadership has been great. Brayden Thornton has been a true commander for our team.” Raffone (3-year starter at linebacker) and Mlyniec (3-year starter on OL) are returning all-conference players. Raffone will see time at tight end as well. Crowley started at safety as a sophomore and will be a 2-way starter this fall. Five of the six starting offensive lineman started a game last year, plus Ankney is back at quarterback as a junior. “Returning a starting QB for any team is huge,” Ellerman noted. NLCC thoughts: “Antioch is going to be good as always, Grant is returning a bunch of starters and Wauconda is going to be physical,” Ellerman said.

North Chicago Warhawks

Coach: Wilton Hill

Last season’s record: 2-7, 2-5

Top returners: Caleb Fitts, 6-0, 210, sr., LB, Jalen Bosley, 6-2, 215, sr., DE, Jaylen Gordon, 5-10, 165, Sr., RB-S, Mike Grayer, 6-1, 280, jr., DT, Marlin Jeffries, 5-10, 155, jr., WR_CB, TyBraun Graham, 6-2, 190, jr., DE

Worth noting: Fitts, Bosley, Grayer, Jeffries and Graham are returning all-NLCC player with Bosley (Northern Illinois, Lake Forest), Grayer (Northern Illinois, Central Michigan) and Jeffries (Illinois) drawing college interest. Hill likes the speed the team has on offense and the playmakers on all three levels on defense. “We have returning starters with more varsity experience,” he said. Hill said Antioch and Wauconda “seem to be the measuring stick for success (in the conference) the last couple years,” he said.

Round Lake Panthers

Coach: Matt Milazzo

Last season’s record: 0-9, 0-7

Top returners: Will Cole, 6-5, 270, sr., OL-DL, AJ Wiesner, 6-1, 195, sr., OL-DL, Aldo Vega, 6-2, 210, sr., LB, Deante Griggs, 5-8, 165, jr., DB-WR

Key newcomers: Kevin Rodriguez, 5-9, 170, jr., QB, Frank Milkie, 6-0, 245, jr., OL-DL

Worth noting: Milazzo feels Round Lake can be “much more competitive this year, but health will be a major component to that,” he said. “We played a number of games last year with less than 20 players on varsity. If we stay healthy and develop a little depth, we should be vastly improved.” Vega was an all-conference pick last year and the team MVP, while Cole, a state-qualifying heavyweight wrestler, was named to the WRLR-AM all-Lake County team and is drawing interest from Northern Illinois and a number of Division III schools, Milazzo noted. Milazzo particularly likes Round Lake’s defensive front seven with Cole and Wiesner up front leading the way, supported by Vega and Elian Barerra at linebacker and Milkie on the line. Milazzo noted the Panthers lost quarterback Ty Nixon to a knee injury in baseball. Milazzo feels both Cole and Wiesner have a chance to play as offensive lineman in college. Looking at the NLCC, “Antioch, Grant and Wauconda are in the top tier,” Milazzo said. “After that, there are a lot of question marks.”

Wauconda Bulldogs

Coach: Chris Prostka

Last season’s record: 8-3, 6-1

Top returners: Logan Olsen, 5-9, 170, sr., QB, Liam Carney, 6-5, 280, sr., OL-DL, Jackson Rudolph, 6-0, 225, jr., RB-LB, Nick Ori, 6-3, 190, jr., WR-DB, Connor Coty, 5-10, 185, sr., LB

Key newcomers: Kaden Pemberton, 5-11, 200, sr., RB-LB, Eric Alvarado, 6-0, 210, jr., OL-LB, Martin Corona, 5-9 205, jr., OL-DL, Cole Korycanek, 5-8, 165, jr., RB;,Jake Thorstenson, 5-10, 170, jr., LB

Worth noting: Olsen (895 passing yards, 8 TDs), Carney (36 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 defensive TD) and Rudolph (46 tackles, 4 tackles for loss) are returning all-NLCC players, while Ori is back after recording 4 interceptions and Coty made 43 tackles (4 for loss) as a junior. Three starters are back on the offensive line and Olsen is in his third year as starting signal caller in front of a backfield that will feature a number of performers with varied power and speed skills. Pemberton returns at full strength after a leg injury in Week 1 cost him the 2023 season.”Our depth will create opportunities for a variety of players to have impactful roles and be difference-makers,” Prostka said. “There is a desire to continue to make history at our school and achieve things that have never been accomplished. We came up short in the second round of the playoffs and that has motivated our team.”

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Antioch* Wauconda* Grant* Grayslake Central* Grayslake North Lakes North Chicago Round Lake

