2024 season preview: Scouting the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School Division)

TEAM PREVIEWS

Bureau Valley

Coach: Mat Pistole

2023 season: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Monmouth United, Sept. 6 at Lexington/Ridgeview, Sept. 13 vs. Lewistown co-op, Sept. 20 at Farmington, Sept. 27 vs. Knoxville, Oct. 4 vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, Oct. 11 at Carthage Illini West, Oct. 18 at Macomb, Oct. 25 vs. Hamilton West Hancock

Worth of noting: The Storm won four games last year after winning none in 2022 and are optimistic to continue making progress. They have joined the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland after 24 years in the Big Rivers/Three Rivers and are exited for the change of scenery and new opponents. “It is an honor to be joining such a proud, successful and competitive conference,” Pistole said. “It is really exciting to be playing a bunch of new teams that we don’t know much about and get to see new stadiums. It is almost going to give a playoff feel to our entire season. I think that will be a lot of fun for our kids.” Top returning players include seniors Aidan Besler, OL/LB, Elijah Endress, RB/LB, Bryce Helms, QB and Bracin Patnoe, OL/DL, and junior Brady Hartz, RB/DB. “I really like our group this year,” Pistole said. “The young men we needed to have big offseasons have done the work and made the progress we needed. Now it’s time to show it on the field.”

Elmwood-Brimfield

Coach: Todd Hollis

2023 season: 4-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Knoxville, Sept. 6 at Illini West, Sept. 13 vs. West Hancock, Sept. 20 at St. Teresa, Sept. 27 vs. Farmington, Oct. 4 at Bureau Valley, Oct. 11 vs. Macomb, Oct. 18 at Abingdon-Avon, Oct. 25 vs. Lewistown co-op

Worth noting: The Trojans bring back experience at key spots. Senior Bo Windish is a four-year starter at linebacker and two-year starter at running back, senior Aaron Brown is a four-year starter at offensive tackle and a three-year starter at defensive tackle, senior Erik Vazquez is a two-plus year starter at defensive tackle, senior Sawyer Janson is a returning starter at center and senior CJ Ramirez is a returning starter at quarterback. “We have a fairly big group of seniors, many returning with experience, and that tends to be a good sign for any given year,” Hollis said. The Trojans have a well established program with their numbers at 60, so they will also field freshmen and squads, Hollis said. The Trojans will have to answer the bell, Hollis said, because Week 1 foe Knoxville “Is always a tough game.”

Farmington

Coach: Toby Vallas

2023 season: 9-2, 7-0

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Illini West, Sept. 6 at West Hancock, Sept. 13 vs. Decatur St. Teresa, Sept. 20 vs. Bureau Valley, Sept. 27 at Elmwood-Brimfield, Oct. 4 vs. Macomb, Oct. 11 vs. Annawan-Wethersfield, Oct. 18 at Lewistown, Oct. 25 at Knoxville

Worth noting: Playing football is the place to be at Farmington High School. Of the 175 boys in school, 119 are out for football. While the Farmers return many players from last year’s league champions, including senior Lane Wheelright, the unanimous all-conference QB, Vallas said they will face a tough challenge in repeating. Seniors Logan Utt (RB/LB) and Caden Mowen (OL/DL) were unanimous all-conference picks and junior Jack Gronewald(WR/DB) and senior Carter Lambin (TE/LB) also were first-team selections. “We return a lot of players from last year so experience will be a positive, but I also think the schedule will be tougher and the conference will be improved,” Vallas said.

Hamilton West Hancock

Coach: Coy Dorothy

2023 season: 1-8, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Dee-Mack, Sept. 6 vs. Farmington, Sept. 13 at Elmwood-Brimfield, Sept. 20 at Macomb, Sept. 27 vs. Stark County, Oct. 4 vs. Lewistown co-op, Oct. 11 at Knoxville, Oct. 18 vs. Illini West, Oct. 25 at Bureau Valley

Worth noting: Senior QB Gavin Grothaus passed for 2,223 yards and 23 TDs to earn second-team all-conference honors. His top targets were sophomore Nolan Gooding, who had 731 receiving yards and five TDs, and Bryce Varner, who broke the school record with 13 TD catches. Senior Grayson Conkright (RB/LB) received honorable mention. Senior Tucker Koltzenburg (RB/LB) is another key returner. “We have had a great turnout and attendance for the summer workouts and the team is bought in,” Dorothy said. The key to success for the Titans, Dorothy said, will be “spreading the defense out and using our speed to our advantage and making sure we get the ball to our playmakers.” Being able to stop the run, “will be huge for us on the defensive side of the ball,” he said.

Carthage Illini West

Coach: Jacob Calvin

2023 season: 4-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Farmington, Sept. 6 vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, Sept. 13 vs. Macomb, Sept. 20 at Astoria/VIT, Sept. 28 at Lewistown co-op, Oct. 4 vs. Knoxville, Oct. 11 vs. Bureau Valley, Oct. 18 at West Hancock, Oct. 25 vs. Tuscola.

Worthy of note: The numbers and experience bode well for the Chargers. They bring back 16 starters from last year’s 4-5 campaign. This year’s senior class is 17 strong, which is bigger than the last two years combined, Calvin said. “All of the guys got a ton of experience last year for us and are big pieces for us. Excited to see what these guys and the rest of the team do this year,” Calvin said. The positions that the Chargers gained the most experience is on the offensive line and Calvin said, “those guys are back and ready to go for this year.” Impact players include Nick Johnson, sr., RB/LB; Roan Jackson, sr., DL; Max Kinnamon, sr., QB/DB; Isiah Knotts, jr., RB/LB; and Stephen Sparks, sr., WR/DB.

Knoxville

Coach: Ryan Hebard

2023 season: 7-3, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, Sept. 6 at Macomb, Sept. 13 at Princeville, Sept. 20 vs. Lewistown co-op, Sept. 27 at Bureau Valley, Oct. 4 at Illini West, Oct. 11 vs. West Hancock, Oct. 18 at Fulton, Oct. 25 vs. Farmington

Worthy of note: The Blue Bullets have qualified for the playoffs 10 straight years with Class 2A quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2022. They lost to Momence 16-8 in the first round last year. Senior Nolan McClay was an unanimous all-conference pick at running back while senior Jacob Thorpe (OL/DL) was named second-team and senior Trenton Kirgan (C/DL) received honorable mention as an offensive linemen. Hebard said the team’s strength will be have having overall better team speed and strength and experience with a handful of multiple-year starters.

Lewistown/Cuba/Spoon River

Coach: David Roddis

2023 season: 1-8, 0-7

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Macomb, Sept. 6 vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield, Sept. 13 at Bureau Valley, Sept. 20 at Knoxville, Sept. 28 vs. Illini West, Oct. 4 at West Hancock, Oct. 11 at Meridian, Oct. 18 vs. Farmington, Oct. 25 at Elmwood-Brimfield

Worthy of note: It’s been a struggle for Lewistown co-op, winning just one game over the last two years, a 36-6 Week 7 win over winless Oblong last year. The Indians will open the season at Macomb.

Macomb

Coach: Tanner Horrell

2023 season: 4-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Lewistown co-op, Sept. 6 vs. Knoxville, Sept. 13 at Illini West, Sept. 20 vs. West Hancock, Sept. 27 vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4 at Farmington, Oct. 11 at Elmwood-Brimfield, Oct. 18 vs. Bureau Valley, Oct. 25 vs. Havana

Worthy of note: The Bombers started three freshmen and two sophomores throughout the season last year and Horrell believes that experience will pay off going forward. “We also feel like we have multiple guys we can get the ball to that can make plays. Defensively we feel like we have a lot of guys that we can rotate at the D-line to stay fresh. We return our entire LB/DB group,” Horrell said. Junior Drew Watson (WR/SS), who had 34 receptions for 453 yards and four TDs, was named second-team all-conference on both sides of the ball last year as did senior Jack Beal (WR/SS) on defense. Senior Braden Holthaus (QB/FS) earned honorable mention honors last year at quarterback, throwing for 1,624 yards and 22 TDs. Sophomore Drake May (RB/LB) was a honorable mention pick on defense.

5 CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1 - Bureau Valley at Monmouth United: The Storm kick off a new era in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland with a crossover game at United. Bureau Valley went 4-5, 2-3 in its last year in the Three Rivers Conference fighting for a playoff berth. United was 3-6 a year ago.

Week 3 - Lewistown at Bureau Valley: The Storm will make their home debut against the Indians, who went 1-8 a year ago and have won just one game over the last two years.

Week 4 - Bureau Valley at Farmington: Bureau Valley will get a look at the top team in the conference when it faces the defending league champion Farmers. Farmington went 9-2 and return many players from last year’s league champions, including Lane Wheelright, the unanimous all-conference QB.

Week 7 - Annawan-Wethersfield at Farmington: This Week 7 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover will match a pair of 2023 playoff teams. The Titans reached the third round of the Class 1A playoffs while the Farmers reached the second round in 2A.

Week 9 - Farmington at Knoxville: This meeting in Week 9 decided the conference championship last year and very well could again this year. The Farmers won last year’s matchup 27-19.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)