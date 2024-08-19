Mendota, Bureau Valley to participate in ‘Week 0′ scrimmages

Bureau Valley quarterback Bryce Helms throws a pass during the first day of football practice in Manlius. Helms and the Storm will play Erie-Prophetstown in a Week 0 scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 24 in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota coach Keegan Hill said historically teams make the biggest improvement between the first and second games of the season.

With that in mind, the Trojans are taking advantage of a new IHSA rule that allows teams to participate in what’s being called a Week 0 scrimmage against another school the Friday or Saturday before Week 1 of the season.

Mendota will travel to Winnebago at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Usually, the most growth is between Week 1 and Week 2, so if you can get that growth before it actually counts, why not?” Hill said. “I think it’s a massive win.”

Bureau Valley also will participate in a scrimmage as the Storm will play Erie-Prophetstown at 7 p.m. Saturday in Manlius. Freshman/sophomore scrimmage is at 5:30 p.m.

“I think it can benefit both us and them in a controlled environment. We’ll get some live reps and we won’t know what’s coming,” Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said. “Most seasons, in my experience, you get better between the first game and second game, so if we can expedite that and get better between the scrimmage and our first game, that sets us up to have a better chance to perform well in that first game.

“We have some kids who will be playing their first varsity action. I think more than anything, it’s to see them in the flow of the offense, see their decision making, see them be physical and execute. We’re going to keep it extremely simple. We’re not going to show our hand leading into Week 1. We’ll run our base stuff and try to get some stuff on film that we can teach off.”

Mendota's Michael Thornhill participates in the weight plate push relay during a 7-on-7/lineman challenge at Princeton in July. (Kyle Russell)

The scrimmages will include four 12-play segments with each team getting two segments on offense and two on defense. The scrimmages must be officiated by IHSA licensed referees. Teams are not allowed to run special teams plays – kickoffs, punts, field goals – but can run extra point tries after touchdowns without the defense on the field.

“I think our players are looking forward to it,” Hill said. “Get the first game stuff out of the way then Week 1 will be even more fun.”

Hill said he weighed the positives and negatives before deciding to participate in a scrimmage.

“There’s pros and cons,” Hill said. “How beat up are you going to get? You have to take that into account. You go through who’s available and if you have the right opponent. If you don’t know what you’re in for, it could go sideways real quick.”

Hill said he feels the Trojans have a good opponent for the scrimmage in Winnebago, his alma mater. The Trojans and Indians each went 1-8 last fall.

“I know those coaches well,” Hill said. “It’s two programs in a building phase. It’s a chance for both of us to get good work against a reasonable opponent as opposed to going against King Kong. They’re good guys. We both know what we’re in for. It’s going to be good, clean work. Both teams will be better for it.”

The opponent also was important to Pistole, whose team will face a former Three Rivers Conference foe in the Panthers.

“We went back and forth,” Pistole said. “I polled some other coaches in the area who I respect about what they were doing and kind of got a mixed [response] back. I didn’t just want to play anybody. We really trust the Erie-Prophetstown coaching staff. We think a lot of them and we respect them. We know we’re heading into a safe environment where they’re going to do things the right way. That was really the deciding factor for me.”

Along with the scrimmage helping the Trojans improve, Hill said the scrimmage on the schedule could be beneficial for preseason practices.

“It’s an easier way to get kids engaged in practice right out of the gate,” Hill said. “It’s a week before the first game. Sometimes you get the beating up on yourself kind of lulls and this will help avoid that.”

Pistole also likes the idea of his players facing someone else earlier.

“We’re excited about it,” Pistole said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m not totally convinced it’s the right answer, but I think it’s something with enough merit to at least try.”

No other area schools are participating in a scrimmage against an opponent, but Hall coach Logan Larson said he hopes to next year.

La Salle-Peru will hold Meet the Cavs Night, St. Bede will have Green and White Night, Hall will host Red and White Night, Fieldcrest will have a scrimmage/event with its JFL teams and Princeton will not have any type of scrimmage.