2024 season preview: Scouting the Kishwaukee River Conference

TEAM PREVIEWS

Coach: Brad Swanson

2023 record: 0-9

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Lisle; Sept. 6 Reed-Custer; Sept. 13 at Woodstock; Sept. 20 Richmond-Burton; Sept. 27 at Sandwich; Oct. 4 Woodstock North; Oct. 11 Marengo; Oct. 18 at Plano; Oct. 25 Johnsburg

Worth noting: The Hornets finished 0-9 for the third year in a row, with their last win Oct. 8, 2021 against Sandwich (29-24). Harvard came close to picking up its first win in three years in Week 9, falling 32-28 to to Johnsburg.… Quarterback Adam Cooke, a senior, started eight games last year, throwing for 593 yards, three TDs and eight INTS and earning Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention. Cooke’s top receiver is senior Danny Rosas, along with Christian Mercado and Landon Crone. … Swanson said the defense has put a big emphasis on pursuit and tackling this summer. Last year, Harvard allowed 38.3 points a game. ... Linebackers Drey Williams and Conner Firlick, who also will play running back, and Mercado will be leaders on that side of the ball. … A few other top returners include OL-DL Braden Wittum, OL Bryan Hernandez and S Edward Rosales. … “Our core group of guys have been working hard and doing the right things,” Swanson said. “Need to take this momentum and roll it into the fall.”

Coach: Sam Lesniak

2023 record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Wilmot Union; Sept. 6 Mundelein; Sept. 13 at Richmond-Burton; Sept. 20 Sandwich; Sept. 27 at Woodstock North; Oct. 4 Marengo; Oct. 11 at Plano; Oct. 18 Woodstock; Oct. 25 at Harvard

Worth noting: After going 6-5 and making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Skyhawks fell short of getting back in 2023. … Johnsburg started 2-0 with wins over Woodstock North and Reed-Custer, but lost its next six before winning their finale over Harvard 32-28. … Johnsburg will debut its new athletic facilities and turf field Week 2 against Mundelein. … Senior OL-DL CJ Ameachi, who had 54 tackles, including 10 tackles for losses, three sacks and two forced fumbles, earned Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention, and will lead the defense. … Senior QB AJ Bravieri threw for 858 yards, three TDs and nine INTs. He ran for 232 yards and four TDs on the ground. … RB-DL Brett Centnarowicz led the team in rushing with 493 yards and four TDs. WR-DB Kaeden Frost had a team-high 26 catches, 240 yards and three TDs. … Top returners include OL-LB Keegan Felten, RB-LB Duke Mays, TE-LB Trey Russell and LB Dominic Vallone, and key newcomers include WR Ryan Franze, OL-LB Micah Welch, DB-WR Jacob Vetter and RB-LB Mario Zakrzewski. … “We will be athletic up front and have some tough running backs,” Lesniak said. “We’ll also have guys who will be tough to cover. I’m excited to see our balance on offense and ability to take what the defense gives us.”

IHSA Football: Sandwich vs. Marengo Marengo's David Lopez throws for short yardage against Sandwich during the 2023 season in Marengo. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local Media)

Coach: Paul Forsythe

2023 record: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 Evergreen Park; Sept. 6 Peotone; Sept. 13 at Woodstock North; Sept. 20 Woodstock; Sept. 27 Plano; Oct. 4 at Johnsburg; Oct. 11 at Harvard; Oct. 18 Richmond-Burton; Oct. 25 at Sandwich

Worth noting: The Indians made the Class 4A playoffs in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 but fell one win short last year, beating Sandwich 38-31 in Week 8 and falling to Plano 48-21 in the regular-season finale. … Marengo will play Evergreen Park in Week 1 for the second year in a row. The Indians lost that matchup 20-14 last year. … QB David Lopez returns for his senior year after totaling 1,179 yards (828 passing, 351 rushing) with 11 touchdowns. Lopez threw only two INTs in over 120 attempts and completed 64.3% of his throws. … Junior RB-LB Connor Sacco recorded 62 tackles, six tackles for losses and three sacks. Junior RB-LB Brady Kentgen had 42 tackles, two tackles for losses and one interception. … Marengo graduated its top rusher in Isaac Anthony (846 yard, six TDs). Sacco ran for 197 yards. …Forsythe expects to see a more balanced approach on offense with the return of Lopez at QB. Other returners include OL-DL Drew Litchfield, OL-DL Ryan Grismer, WR-DB Alten Bergbreiter and WR-DB Parker Mandelky. Sophomore Maverick Shines, who is listed as an athlete and can play multiple spots, is somebody to look out for, Forsythe said. ... Lopez, Sacco and Kentgen were All-Area honorable mention.

Coach: Kyle Tutt

2023 record: 5-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Ottawa; Sept. 6 Manteno; Sept. 13 Sandwich; Sept. 20 Woodstock North; Sept. 27 at Marengo; Oct. 4 at Woodstock; Oct. 11 Johnsburg; Oct. 18 Harvard; Oct. 25 at Richmond-Burton

Worth noting: The Reapers have a new leader, with Kyle Tutt coming over from Streator. Tutt joined Plano as an assistant in June, and when former head coach Rick Ponx left to become an assistant at Benedictine University, Tutt was promoted to head coach only six weeks before the start of the season. He takes over a program that graduated Record Newspapers Player of the Year Waleed Johnson, who ran for 1,303 yards and led the team in receiving yards (232) with 20 total TDs. … Plano earned its second playoff appearance in three years, beating Marengo 48-21 in Week 9 to qualify. ... Plano will host Sandwich in the 113th “War on 34 rivalry in Week 3. Sandwich won last season’s matchup 27-7. Sandwich owns a 56-52-4 lead on Plano all-time. ... In addition to Johnson, the team graduated All-Area players in OL Aric Harrelson, Johnson, LB Armando Martinez and WR-DE Kaden Aguirre. Plano will be led by OL-DL Rider Larson, RB-LB Tim Young, QB-LB Kaiden Schimandle, RB-DB Tristan Meszaros and RB-DB Amari Bryant, all seniors.

Coach: Mike Noll

2023 record: 7-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Marian Central; Sept. 6 at Quincy Notre Dame; Sept. 13 Johnsburg; Sept. 20 at Harvard; Sept. 27 at Woodstock; Oct. 4 Sandwich; Oct. 11 Woodstock North; Oct. 18 at Marengo; Oct. 25 Plano

Worth noting: The Rockets have been to the Class 4A playoffs 16 straight seasons, winning a state title in 2019. The Rockets were upset by St. Viator last year in the first round – R-B’s first time being one-and-done in the playoffs since 2016. It finished second to Rochelle in the KRC/I-8 Blue Division, which was the first time the Rockets didn’t take first in conference since 2018. R-B is 61-7 in six years under coach Mike Noll. ... R-B lost its top runner in fullback Braxtin Nellessen (1,116 yards, 13 TDs) and its second-leading rusher in Jack Martens (522 yards, nine TDs). The team also graduated quarterback in JT Groh (765 yards, 13 TDs) and No. 1 receiver in Max Loveall (22 catches, 364 yards). … The Rockets will be younger than in past seasons, with eight or nine sophomores starting or competing for playing time, Noll said. He likes the team depth in the backfield. ... OL-DL Logan Garcia and TE-DL Ryan Wisniewski are three-year varsity players, and DL AJ Horcher will be a big strenght of the defense. ... Other top returners include OL Adam Schuler, RB-DB Luke Johnson, DL AJ Horcher, DBs Oscar Bonilla and Logan Molczan and FB-LB Blake Livdahl, a transfer from Harvard. … Some key newcomers to look out for are DL Breckin Campbell, DL Dylan Falasca, TE-LB Luke Robinson, RB-LB Hunter Carley, FB-LB Riley Shea, LB Trevor Szumanski, QB Ray Hannemann, QB-WR Jace Nelson, OL-DL Christian Ojeda, WR-LB Nick Satkiewicz and OL Mason Lowry.

Richmond-Burton's Daniel Kalinowski (left) and Ryan Wisniewski go after a loose ball against Johnsburg during the 2023 season in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Coach: Kris Cassie

2023 record: 8-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Manteno, Sept. 6 Wilmington; Sept. 13 at Plano; Sept. 20 at Johnsburg; Sept. 27 Harvard; Oct. 4 at Richmond-Burton; Oct. 11 Woodstock; Oct. 18 at Woodstock North; Oct. 25 vs Marengo

Worth noting: A year after canceling its varsity season and two years from being 0-9, Sandwich was one of the best stories of the 2023 season. The Indians won their first three games, reached the postseason for the first time since 2013 and made it to the Class 4A quarterfinals, losing to Wheaton Academy. … Expectations are high again as Sandwich brings back the most accomplished rusher in the KRC in senior Simeion Harris, who rumbled for 1,448 yards and 15 TDs. Junior Nick Michalek is another returning 1,000-yard rusher … Senior Tate Frieders was a two-way standout on the line for the Indians, who finished with 3,890 total yards and 42 scores. Quaterback Brady Behringer also returns with varsity experience. … Sandwich will still run its wing-T offense but the team emphasized the passing game more this summer. … Cassie expects the defense to be an aggressive and physical unit, led by Frieders and RB-LB Jeffrey Ashley. Other top returners on that side of the ball are Peter Popp, Quinn Rome, Devon Blanchard, Kai Kern, Diego Gomez, Nick Michalek, Cole Leeper, Nate Hill and Harris, who will play safety. … Key newcomers include TE-DL Dom Rome, OL Tristen King and RB-DB Kai Pon, who transferred from Manteno. … “We had excellent retention and looked fast this summer,” Cassie said. “I am pleased with the way we came together during camp and I’m excited to see where this group takes us.”

Coach: Mike Brasile

2023 record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Rochelle; Sept. 6 Rensselaer Central (Ind.); Sept. 13 Harvard; Sept. 30 at Marengo; Sept. 27 Richmond-Burton; Oct. 4 Plano; Oct. 11 at Sandwich; Oct. 18 at Johnsburg; Oct. 25 Woodstock North

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks improved by one win in 2023 as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. That was the last time Woodstock had a winning record at 9-4. … Woodstock’s biggest losses to graduation were OL-LB Andrew Ryan and OL-DL Tyler Moon, both three-year varsity players. They also graduated their leading rusher Max Miller (657 yards, four TDs). Senior Landen Stoltz had 463 rushing yards and three TDs and brings physicality, Brasile said. … Caden Thompson, a junior, returns at QB for the second year after throwing for 669 yards, four TDs and six INTs. Senior WR Charlie Walrod led the team with 10 catches and 141 yards. He also will lead the team in the defensive backfield. … Other top returners include OL Jack Vidales, OL-DL Everett Flannery, TE-LB Edgar Arana and DB JD Canty. Some newcomers to look out for are RB-LB Stewart Reuter, OL Trey Neuhart, WR-DB Matthew Cress, WR-DB Logan Wisner and OL Tommy Jackson. … “The offensive line will be good sized averaging 263 pounds across the front,” Brasile said. “With some explosive athletes on the outside, the Streaks should be a balanced attack in 2024. The team is very tight knit and play hard for one another.”

Woodstock North’s Max Dennison runs the ball against Woodstock during the 2023 season at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Matt Pollnow

2023 record: 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Elmwood Park; Sept. 6 Chicago Presser; Sept. 13 Marengo; Sept. 20 at Plano; Sept. 27 Johnsburg; Oct. 4 at Harvard; Oct. 11 at Richmond-Burton; Oct. 18 Sandwich; Oct. 25 at Woodstock

Worth noting: The Thunder had a one-win improvement in 2023, defeating Harvard 48-3 and crosstown rival Woodstock 14-7. North’s other two closest games were a 35-24 defeat to La Salle-Peru and 28-27 loss to Ottawa. … The Thunder will look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and 2018. … Senior RB-FS Max Dennison returns as the team’s primary RB. Junior QB-LB Parker Halihan was one of the team’s top rushers last season with 267 yards and two TDs. Graduate Landan Creighton led the team in passing with 448 yards and seven scores. … Other top returners for the Thunder include OL-DL Dillon Gavers, FB-LB Jaden Pena, OL-DL Ronnie Randecker, FB-LB David Randecker, TE-LB George Kingos, RB-OLB Michael Pintor and WR-DB JR Fadahunsi. ... Key newcomers are OL-DL Logan Clem, OL-DL Ian Slepcevich, OL-DL Julian Segura, OL-DL Alan Vallin, OL-DL Jakub Wojcik, WR-DB Braeden Berner, RB-LB Braden Schnake and QB-DB Sean Mitchell. … “It will be exciting to see our young talent compete,” Pollnow said. “There are many variables and keys to success but health is always our No. 1 key. We hope offseason training and Year 2 in the same systems offensively and defensively will help our chances of success.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tate Frieders, Sandwich, sr., OL-DL: Frieders was a two-way starter on the line for the Indians, and helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard rushers. As a team, Sandwich finished with 3,890 total yards and 42 touchdowns.

Frieders was a two-way starter on the line for the Indians, and helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard rushers. As a team, Sandwich finished with 3,890 total yards and 42 touchdowns. Logan Garcia, Richmond-Burton, sr., OL-DL: The strength of the Rockets’ defense will lie on the defensive line, led by defensive end Garcia, a three-year varsity player. He also helped lead a stout rushing attack for R-B, which featured a 1,000-yard rusher in Braxtin Nellessen.

The strength of the Rockets’ defense will lie on the defensive line, led by defensive end Garcia, a three-year varsity player. He also helped lead a stout rushing attack for R-B, which featured a 1,000-yard rusher in Braxtin Nellessen. Simeion Harris, Sandwich, sr., RB-DB: Harris shined as the feature back in Sandwich’s wing-T offense, running for 1,448 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’ll look to build on that success in his second full season at RB.

Harris shined as the feature back in Sandwich’s wing-T offense, running for 1,448 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’ll look to build on that success in his second full season at RB. Rider Larson, Plano, sr., OL-DL: Larson had a breakout junior year for the Reapers and showed his potential for taking over games. In Week 6 against Johnsburg, he had seven tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in 19-0 win.

Larson had a breakout junior year for the Reapers and showed his potential for taking over games. In Week 6 against Johnsburg, he had seven tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in 19-0 win. David Lopez, Marengo, sr., QB-DB: Lopez had a solid season as a first-year varsity quarterback, totaling 1,179 yards (828 passing, 351 rushing) and 11 touchdowns (five passing, five rushing, one kickoff return). Lopez had only two interceptions in over 120 attempts.

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 3 – Sandwich at Plano: Sandwich and Plano both finished 3-3 in the KRC/Interstate 8 Blue Division last season, but it was the Indians who came out on top in last year’s “War on 34″ meeting.

Sandwich and Plano both finished 3-3 in the KRC/Interstate 8 Blue Division last season, but it was the Indians who came out on top in last year’s “War on 34″ meeting. Week 6 – Marengo at Johnsburg: The Indians and Skyhawks will look to bounce back after both teams missed the postseason in 2023.

The Indians and Skyhawks will look to bounce back after both teams missed the postseason in 2023. Week 8 – Richmond-Burton at Marengo: The Rockets, who are 61-7 in six years under Mike Noll, should be considered one of the favorites to win the KRC title. The Indians fought hard to make the playoffs last season but fell a win short, snapping a four-year playoff streak.

The Rockets, who are 61-7 in six years under Mike Noll, should be considered one of the favorites to win the KRC title. The Indians fought hard to make the playoffs last season but fell a win short, snapping a four-year playoff streak. Week 9 – Woodstock North at Woodstock: The Thunder and Blue Streaks renew their crosstown rivalry to close out the regular season. North won last year’s game 14-7, the school’s first win in the series in five tries.

The Thunder and Blue Streaks renew their crosstown rivalry to close out the regular season. North won last year’s game 14-7, the school’s first win in the series in five tries. Week 9 – Plano at Richmond-Burton: The Rockets and Reapers took second and third, respectively, in the KRC/I-8 Blue Division last fall. Could this one be for the KRC championship?

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

