Sterling is focused on better results after sneaking into playoffs last season

Last season was an odd one for the Sterling High School football team.

After starting 0-2, losing a pair of one-possession Western Big 6 Conference games to Quincy and Rock Island, and finishing the regular season 4-5, the Golden Warriors just slipped into the Class 5A playoffs as a No. 16 seed, one of the last teams in.

Sterling senior quarterback Drew Nettleton is determined to help make sure things are more comfortable this season.

“We really want to be in [the playoffs] without having to worry about not getting in or being the last team in,” he said. “We want to be fully in and know we’re in early.”

Sterling made the most of its ninth straight playoff appearance and 20th in the past 21 full seasons, however. The Golden Warriors dominated undefeated and No. 1 seed Chicago Payton 50-0 before falling 49-8 to St. Francis in the second round.

Nettleton said the team is locked in as full practices began August 12.

“Everybody is taking things so seriously,” he said. “Everybody wants the opportunity to go longer than Week 9 this season. We want to play more than that.”

Key to that will be getting players acclimated to larger roles as quickly as possible. Sterling lost four first-team all-conference players to graduation in linemen Lucas Austin, who went to West Virginia University, and Kendrick Muhammad, along with tailbacks Andre Klaver and Cale Ledergerber.

Coach Jon Schlemmer said getting game experience is key for the younger players. Schlemmer, now in his 13th season as Sterling head coach, is the second-longest tenured coach in the Big 6 behind only Quincy’s Rick Little, now in his 18th season at QHS. Quincy, led by its all-time leading passer Bradyn Little, is the defending Big 6 champion and started 11-0 last season before falling to Mount Carmel in the Class 7A quarterfinals.

“You don’t get a lot of time to grow up when you’re playing 15- or 16-year-old kids in our league,” Schlemmer said. “There are three, four, five thousand eyes on them, and those kids are learning. It’s on our coaching staff to make sure that those kids are ready.”

Nettleton said he’s taken on more of a vocal role as a senior this year, helping to be a leader where he can. He was also an all-conference honorable mention infielder in baseball last spring and has received looks from colleges for baseball. He also played third base and pitched.

Nettleton’s ability to connect with dynamic slot receiver Kaedon Phillips, also a standout cornerback, figures to be a key aspect of the offense this season. Phillips also is a point guard in basketball and sectional high jump champion. He’s had college visits for both basketball and football.

“He’s a really athletic guy,” Nettleton said of Phillips. “Finding him the ball when he’s open and letting him make a play [will be key].”

Nettleton added outside receiver Jimmy Wadsworth as another top target.

“He has a frame like Mason Emin did last year,” Nettleton said. “He’s really athletic, too.”

In Big 6 play, Nettleton was 39 for 72 with seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and 524 yards passing.

He anticipates a more balanced approach on offense between run and pass. Scoring more on offense is a goal in order to stay in every game and try to avoid close finishes.

That will take executing late and making big plays when they are needed. Nettleton is prepared for it.

“I’m just excited to get the ball into the playmakers hands,” he said, “and let them go make a play.”

Schedule: Aug. 30 Metamora, Sept. 6 Niles Notre Dame, Sept. 13 United Township, Sept. 20 at Galesburg, Sept. 27 at Beloit Turner (Wisconsin), Oct. 4 Geneseo, Oct. 11 at Quincy, Oct. 18 Rock Island, Oct. 25 at Moline.