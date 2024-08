Seneca graduate Josh Lucas has signed to continue his education at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn and his football career at the NJCAA level with the Chaparrals. Lucas was a two-way lineman and first-team selection to the 2023 Times All-Area Football Team during his Fighting Irish career. Pictured at his signing ceremony are (front, from left) Millissa Downey, Josh Lucas, Tom Downey along with (back, from left) Terry Maxwell and Ted O’Boyle. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)