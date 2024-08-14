2024 season preview: Scouting the Heart of Central Illinois Conference

Fieldcrest head football coach Nick Meyer observes during a summer camp session. Meyer looks to lead the Knights to a playoff berth after Fieldcrest went 4-5 last fall. (Scott Anderson)

Heart of Central Illinois Conference

Team previews

Central A&M

Coach: Brent Weakly

2023 record: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. LeRoy, Sept. 6 at Fieldcrest, Sept. 13 vs. Sparta, Sept. 20 at Tuscola, Sept. 27 vs. Macon Meridian, Oct. 4 at Warrensburg-Latham, Oct. 11 vs. Fisher, Oct. 18 vs. Heyworth, Oct. 25 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Worth noting: The Raiders look to get back to the playoffs after just missing last year at 5-4, snapping a five-year postseason streak. Central A&M has a strong foundation on offense with offensive linemen back who started at least seven games last season, including three-year starters Gage McKinney and Paul Brown. McKinney was first-team All-Central Illinois Conference last year. Drew Gerhold and Landon McKinney also return on the line. Evan Piersall returns after racking up 915 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards last fall while scoring 10 touchdowns. Sophomore Emett Stenger will play quarterback and safety. He started three games as a freshman. WR/DBs Ace Spinner and Kadyn Higgins and RB/LB Ayden Snyder also are expected to contribute. “Our skill guys are young but have experience at the varsity level,” Weakly said. “Hopefully, we can be effective offensively this year.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Nick Meyer

2023 record: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Macon Meridian, Sept. 6 vs. Central A&M, Sept. 13 at LeRoy, Sept. 20 vs. Westmont, Sept. 27 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, Oct. 4 at Fisher, Oct. 11 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Oct. 18 at Tuscola, Oct. 25 at Heyworth

Worth noting: After going a combined 1-17 in 2021 and 2022, the Knights bounced back last season and were a few plays away from qualifying for the playoffs. The Knights have a strong core returning as they look to take the next step, including four-year starter Eddie Lorton at running back and defensive back and three-year starters in FB/DL Jackson Hakes, OL/DL Jordan Carey and Cooper Haugens and two-year starter OL/DL Chance Hedrick. Lorton, Hakes and Hedrick were second-team All-Heart of Illinois Conference picks last fall. Lorton ran for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. “We have varsity experience and size,” Meyer said about the team’s strengths. TE/LB Lucas May, WR/DB Lucas Anson, OL/DL Tony Stalter and OL/DL Tyler Petrimouix are expected to step into larger roles this fall, while OL/LB Jax Puetz, WR/DB Drew Overocker and QB/DB Kash Klendworth are newcomers who will contribute. “We want to improve each week, fight for each other and earn the right to play Week 10,” Meyer said.

Fisher

Coach: Jeff Palmer

2023 record: 0-9

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Macon Meridian, Sept. 6 vs. Central A&M, Sept. 13 at LeRoy, Sept. 20 vs. Westmont, Sept. 27 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, Oct. 4 at Fisher, Oct. 11 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Oct. 18 at Tuscola, Oct. 25 at Heyworth

Worth noting: The Bunnies went winless last fall in their return to varsity football. Palmer, a Fisher alumnus and former assistant, takes over as head coach. “We want to earn our first varsity win since 2021 and find a way to be competitive in the new HOCIC,” Palmer said. The Bunnies return 13 starters. FB/LB Jeremiah Todd, the team’s leading rusher last season, was All-HOIC honorable mention last season. OL/DL Asher Litman, LB/RB Ryan Hopkins, DB/WR Jakob Howell, LB Blake Booth, TE Cameron Grant, C Jesse Arndt, G Gavin Rushing and LB Cooper Miller also return. OL Keegan Steenbergen, DB Carter Brison, DB Ethan Dockham, LB Levi Hurley and DL Jaymz Hammock are expected to play larger roles this fall, while newcomers QB Blake Green, who played golf last year, and DT Keegan Andrews, a transfer from Indianapolis, also will make an impact.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Coach: Chad Augspurger

2023 record: 6-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Ridgeview-Lexington, Sept. 6 at Warrensburg-Latham, Sept. 13 at Fisher, Sept. 20 vs. Macon Meridian, Sept. 27 vs. Heyworth, Oct. 4 at Tuscola, Oct. 11 at Fieldcrest, Oct. 18 at LeRoy, Oct. 25 vs. Central A&M

Worth noting: The Falcons returned to the playoffs last fall but made a first-round exit. With an experienced group back, GCMS looks to advance in the postseason this season. “Our expectations are to be a well-disciplined, fundamentally sound team that plays smart football and is ready to make a deep playoff run in November,” Augspurger said. GCMS has a small senior class of six but still has plenty of experience. Matt Allen was unanimous All-HOIC on both sides of the line last season, while Brayden Elliott returns for his third season as the team’s quarterback. TE/LB Ryker Grauer and OL Cohen Kean were All-HOIC last season. WR/DB Austin Kasper and WR/DB Connor Kinzinger are back after missing much of last season with injuries. Juniors OL/DL Kale Holzhauer, OL/LB Logan Ward, WR/LB Trent Wetherell and RB/DB Jacob Chase also return, while junior linemen Dev Patel and Dominick Bond will step into larger roles. “We have a small senior class but they provide great leadership,” Augspurger said. “Our offensive line is experienced, very strong and very athletic.” Sophomore Tucker Mueller, who can play QB/WR/DB, is a “versatile athlete who brings a lot of weapons to an offense.”

Heyworth

Coach: Scott Godfrey

2023 record: 7-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Fisher, Sept. 6 at Macon Meridian, Sept. 13 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, Sept. 20 vs. LeRoy, Sept. 27 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Oct. 4 at Rushville-Industry, Oct. 11 vs. Tuscola, Oct. 18 at Central A&M, Oct. 25 vs. Fieldcrest

Worth noting: Godfrey brings 11 years of head coaching experience to the Hornets. He went 24-27 with two playoff appearances at Bloomington from 2018-23 and 22-27 with two playoff berths at Warrensburg-Latham from 2013-17. “The transition has been good,” Godfrey said. “We have a great group of kids with a great work ethic and we had a great summer.” Godfrey takes over a Heyworth program that qualified for the playoffs last year for the first time since 2013. “We want to get back to the playoffs, build off what they did last year and get a little bit of a footing in this new conference,” Godfrey said. Sophomore Jarrod Fulcher is a strong player on both sides of the line. Junior Brayden Brucker returns at running back and defensive back, while junior QB Parker Bell and junior OL/LB Calvin Andrews also are back. The Hornets will run a new offense this fall after running a double wing last year. “We’re trying to be a little more balanced offensively and be really multiple in our formations,” Godfrey said. Defensively, the Hornets will be a three-down personnel while trying to “keep the same attacking style defense they had last year.”

LeRoy

Coach: BJ Zeleznik

2023 record: 9-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Central A&M, Sept. 6 vs. Tri-Valley, Sept. 13 vs. Fieldcrest, Sept. 20 at Heyworth, Sept. 27 vs. Tuscola, Oct. 4 at Macon Meridian, Oct. 12 at Warrensburg-Latham, Oct. 18 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Oct. 25 vs. Fisher

Worth noting: The Panthers are loaded with experience after reaching the second round last season as they return 16 starters and have 28 upperclassmen on the roster. QB/LB Bo Zeleznik returns after earning First-Team All-Illinois High School Coaches Association Class 1A All-State honors. He had 1,700 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns last season while making 100 tackles. Also back are OT/DT Tate Sigler (unanimous All-HOIC OL and DL in 2023), DE Andrew Fleming (unanimous All-HOIC), LB Brock Owens (105 tackles, All-HOIC honorable mention) and OL/DL Ash Osborn (Second-Team All-HOIC). RB/LB Landon Welte, FB/LB Sam Wagner, OL/DL Mason Schultz, RB/FS Kobe Brent, WR/DB Braeden Fox, TE/DE Brayden Hubble and RB/DB Cole Smith will play bigger roles this fall. Junior FB/LB Stephon Williams is a newcomer to keep an eye on. “We have a tough schedule with several state championship programs,” BJ Zeleznik said. “So we need to stay focused in the moment, have fun and take it one week at a time.”

Macon Meridian

Coach: Kyle Sparks

2023 record: 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Fieldcrest, Sept. 6 vs. Heyworth, Sept. 13 vs. Tuscola, Sept. 20 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Sept. 27 at Central A&M, Oct. 4 vs. LeRoy, Oct. 11 vs. Lewistown, Oct. 18 at Fisher, Oct. 25 at Warrensburg-Latham

Worth noting: The Hawks are looking to turn things around after going 1-8 in 2022 and 2-7 last year with just one victory on the field. Meridian has made the playoffs just once in the last 15 years when the Hawks went 5-5 in 2021. Junior quarterback Devin Leffler returns after throwing for 1,271 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall, while senior OL/LB Paul Ralston was second-team All-Central Illinois Conference last season.

Tuscola

Coach: Andy Romine

2023 record: 5-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, Sept. 6 at Fisher, Sept. 13 at Macon Meridian, Sept. 20 vs. Central A&M, Sept. 27 at LeRoy, Oct. 4 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Oct. 11 at Heyworth, Oct. 18 vs. Fieldcrest, Oct. 24 vs. Illini West (at Sacred-Heart Griffin)

Worth noting: The Warriors will look to continue their playoff tradition, which includes playoff appearances in 27 of the last 30 seasons, two state titles and four runner-up finishes. Junior Dylan Graves is expected to play a prominent role on offense after racking up more than 700 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns as a varsity running back last year. He played quarterback on the JV level.

Warrensburg-Latham

Coach: Aaron Fricke

2023 record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Tuscola, Sept. 6 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Sept. 13 at Heyworth, Sept. 20 vs. Fisher, Sept. 27 at Fieldcrest, Oct. 4 vs. Central A&M, Oct. 12 vs. LeRoy, Oct. 18 at Westmont, Oct. 25 vs. Macon Meridian

Worth noting: The Cardinals are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since Fricke’s first season in 2018. Warrensburg-Latham returns several key players, including senior WR/DB Catrell Lee, who was unanimous All-Central Illinois Conference last fall. Also back are senior OL Kris Lawson (All-CIC in 2023), senior DB/WR Kaiden Gardner (second-team All-CIC DB, honorable mention WR) and senior quarterback Brayden Hickey.

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Matt Allen, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, sr., OL/DL: Everything starts in the trenches and Allen gives the Falcons a strong anchor on both the offensive and defensive lines. He was a unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference pick on both sides of the ball last fall.

Dylan Graves, Tuscola, jr., RB/QB: Graves had more than 700 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last year as a running back on the varsity, earning second-team All-Central Illinois Conference honors. He played quarterback on the JV level. Graves should play a more prominent role this fall on the varsity.

Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest, sr., RB/DB: Lorton, a four-year two-way starter, was a workhorse for the Knights last fall as he carried the ball 173 times for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’ll once again play a key role on both sides of the ball for the Knights.

Evan Piersall, Central A&M, jr., RB/LB: Piersall is an impact player on both sides of the ball. He had over 1,000 offensive yards last season with 915 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards while scoring 10 TDs. Piersall also made 61 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Bo Zeleznik, LeRoy, sr., QB/LB: Zeleznik was dominant last fall as he led the Panthers to a 9-2 record. He racked up 1,700 all-purpose yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Defensively, he made 100 tackles.

Tuscola's JJ Reynolds and Caiden Russo make a tackle during a game last season. (Scott Anderson)

5 CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1 - Central A&M at LeRoy: The new conference, formed by a merger of the Heart of Illinois and Central Illinois conferences, kicks off with a matchup of tradition-rich programs in the opening week. Both schools have state titles and multiple title game appearances to their names. LeRoy is coming off a 9-2 playoff season after a three-season drought, while Central A&M is looking to get back into the postseason after a 4-5 year snapped a five-season playoff run that included a runner-up finish in 2019.

Week 5 - Heyworth at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: The Hornets edged the Falcons 16-6 in Week 9 last year to force a three-way tie atop the HOIC with LeRoy. All three finished 3-1 in conference play.

Week 5 - Tuscola at LeRoy: The Warriors, one of the state’s top small school programs, is the top team from last year’s Central Illinois standings in the division with Shelbyville and Clinton in the HOCIC Large. LeRoy tied with GCMS and Heyworth atop the Heart of Illinois Small last year.

Week 8 - Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at LeRoy: The Falcons edged the Panthers 8-6 last season for LeRoy’s lone regular season loss. Both teams return plenty of talent from playoff games, so this matchup could have conference title implications.

Week 9 - Fieldcrest at Heyworth: This regular season finale could have playoff implications. The Knights are looking for their first playoff berth since a 2A semifinal run in 2019. Fieldcrest was on the cusp last year at 4-5. Heyworth went 7-3 last season to make the postseason for the first time since 2013.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)