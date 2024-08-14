2024 season preview: Scouting the Chicagoland Christian Conference

TEAM PREVIEWS

Aurora Christian Eagles

Coach: David Beebe

2023 Record: 8-3, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Ottawa Marquette; Sept. 6 Crane; Sept. 13 Hope Academy; Sept. 20 St. Edward; Sept. 27 at Bishop McNamara; Oct. 4 at Christ the King; Oct. 11 at Marian Central; Oct. 18 at Wheaton Academy; Oct. 25 Chicago Christian.

Worth noting: The Eagles last season made their sixth consecutive playoff appearance, the eight wins the program’s most since 2018. Gone is Class 1A all-state quarterback Owen Hampton. Beebe, 56-41 over 10 seasons as head coach, calls this a unique team with plenty of competition for playing time and depth in many areas. “Despite competing against each other, there is quite a camaraderie and team connection. Looking forward to a fun season.” Returning starters include senior offensive lineman/linebacker JT Anderson, senior wide receiver Jonan Miceli and junior tight end/linebacker Dominic Klimpke. Top newcomers include senior OL/DL Zoren Bernardino, senior OL/DL Caleb Brown, senior OL/DL Joey Cheladyn, senior WR/DB Vinny Delgado, senior RB/DB Chris Fielding, senior TE/LB River Kovarik, senior WR Drake Namest, junior OL/DL Jake Eissens, junior QB Asa Johnson, junior OL/LB Payton Klaassens, junior RB/DB Cole McCall, junior TE/LB Dominick McCall, junior WR/DB Nolan Robertson, junior OL/DL Nicholas Sylvester and sophomore OL/DL TJ Anderson.

Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish

Coach: Bob Kelly

2023 Record: 4-5, 2-5

Schedule: Aug. 31 at Lawrenceville; Sept. 6 Herscher; Sept. 14 at Marian Central; Sept. 20 at Christ the King; Sept. 27 Aurora Christian; Oct. 4 Wheaton Academy; Oct. 11 at Chicago Christian; Oct. 18 Hope Academy; Oct. 25 at St. Edward.

Worth noting: The Fightin’ Irish, who have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, have the pieces in place for a return to the postseason with nine starters back on both sides of the ball. Of that group, six on offense and five on defense are juniors. Drew Lowenstrom, a senior offensive lineman/linebacker, is the lone returning all-conference player. Junior Julius May is a two-way playmaker to watch out for. The strength of the team is up front on both sides with several returning starters. Junior newcomer Gavin Antons looks to be a two-way starter. Senior WR/DB Jackson Kirchner returns after missing all of last season with an injury, junior RB/LB Jordan Callaway is a transfer from Bradley-Bourbonnais, and senior TE/LB Toby Hansen a transfer from Flanagan. New defensive coordinator Greg Youngblood was the defensive coordinator at Olivet Nazarene the last eight seasons and boasts 19 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level. Tony Pashos, McNamara’s OL/DL coach, was an All-American at Illinois and an 11-year NFL veteran.

“We are happy to be part of a great conference with great talent,” Kelly said. “Multiple of our teams played deep into the playoffs, and we hope to add to that number.”

Chicago Christian Knights

Coach: CJ Cesario

2023 Record: 5-5, 3-4

Top players: Brock Sperling, sr., OL/DL; Niko Griggs, sr., TE/LB; Kenny Jaeger, sr., RB/S; Christian Flutman, sr., QB; Caden Boersma, sr., WR/DB.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Herscher; Sept. 6 Elmwood Park; Sept. 13 at Wheaton Academy; Sept. 20 Marian Central; Sept. 27 Hope Academy; Oct. 4 at St. Edward; Oct. 11 Bishop McNamara; Oct. 18 Christ the King; Oct. 25 at Aurora Christian.

Worth noting: Cesario, Chicago Christian’s first-year head coach, brings experience from one of the state’s best programs. The Chicago native coached the sophomore team at Mount Carmel in 2023. He previously coached at Chattanooga Christian School in Tennessee, and Ridgeland and Heritage high schools in Georgia. He is Chicago Christian’s fourth head coach in the last five seasons. The Knights have made four playoff appearances since 2018, going 5-5 in each of the last two seasons. Senior lineman Brock Sperling, the league’s defensive lineman of the year as a junior, had 57 tackles, 12 for loss, and five sacks, and averaged 3.3 pancake blocks per game on offense. Senior linebacker/tight end Niko Griggs had 57 tackles, 11 for loss, and three sacks. Other players to watch include senior running back/safety Kenny Jaeger, senior quarterback Christian Flutman and senior wide receiver/defensive back Caden Boersma.

Christ the King Gladiators

Coach: Elbert Muhammad

2023 Record: 3-6, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Walther Christian; Sept. 6 Aurora Central Catholic; Sept. 13 at St. Edward; Sept. 20 Bishop McNamara; Sept. 27 at Marian Central; Oct. 4 Aurora Christian; Oct. 11 Wheaton Academy; Oct. 18 at Chicago Christian; Oct. 25 at Hope Academy.

Worth noting: The Gladiators’ three wins last season were the program’s most in seven seasons on IHSA records dating back to 2017. Muhammad, in his fifth season, has made a measure of steady progress starting with a 1-7 2021 season followed by back-to-back 2-7 seasons and last year’s 3-6 mark. The Gladiators started last season 3-0 before six straight losses to end the year; Christ the King was shut out in three of those games and managed a total of 24 points during the six-game stretch.

Hope Academy Eagles

Coach: Chris Mallette

2023 Record: 11-2, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Wilmington; Sept. 6 Simeon; Sept. 13 at Aurora Christian; Sept. 20 Wheaton Academy; Sept. 27 at Chicago Christian; Oct. 4 Marian Central; Oct. 11 St. Edward; Oct. 18 at Bishop McNamara; Oct. 25 Christ the King.

Worth noting: The Eagles last season shared the league title with Aurora Christian and Wheaton Academy and made the program’s deepest playoff run, reaching the Class 1A semifinals before a 30-28 loss to Lena-Winslow. Hope Academy is 38-12 in Mallette’s five seasons, with double-digit wins the last two. The Eagles, though, graduated the largest senior class they’ve ever had – 11 – seven of which went on to play college football – led by all-state quarterback Eddie Jenkins, Jr., a four-year starter. Also graduated was four-year starting running back Jamarkus Lofton and receiver Ryan Williams, the latter now at NIU. Offensive line should be Hope Academy’s strength, with four of five starters returning and the fifth lineman getting game experience during the playoff run. Senior right tackle Kennedy Washington has an offer from Lake Forest and is drawing some recruiting interest from Ivy League schools, as has center and defensive tackle Levi Mallette, the coach’s son. Lavant Cunningham, a senior defensive tackle/offensive tackle, has received some MAC interest. Senior Aaron Green is a four-year starter at receiver who also plays defensive back. The quarterback position will be a competition between junior Justin Houston and an incoming freshman. The schedule is a bear right out of the chute, with the opener at defending Class 2A champion Wilmington followed by Simeon, with Aurora Christian and Wheaton Academy the first two conference games.

“It’s a buzzsaw; we will find out right out of the gate who we are. It’s the toughest schedule Hope has ever played,” Coach Mallette said, “but it’s what we wanted it to be. We are not in the shadows, not unheard of anymore. The days of sneaking up on people are over. Everybody is aware of who we are. We’ll get after it.”

Coach: Liam Kirwan

2023 Record: 4-5, 4-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Richmond-Burton; Sept. 6 DePaul Prep; Sept. 14 Bishop McNamara; Sept. 20 at Chicago Christian; Sept. 27 Christ the King; Oct. 4 at Hope Academy; Oct. 11 Aurora Christian; Oct. 18 at St. Edward; Oct. 25 Wheaton Academy.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes will look a whole lot different without Christian Betancur catching passes. Betancur, who finished a spectacular career with 231 receptions, fifth on the IHSA all-time list, is now a freshman at Clemson. Marian, which finished a win shy of playoff eligibility for the third time in the last five full seasons, must also replace Betancur’s quarterback, Cale McThenia, now at Northern Iowa. The Hurricanes, though, do return four of five offensive linemen, which should be a team strength, as well as five starters on defense. Senior Justin Jakubowicz, entering his third year as starting left tackle, senior right tackle Eddie Gilmore, sophomore guard George Kordopitoulas and junior Matt Conlon make up the biggest offensive line third-year head coach Kirwan has had at Marian. Kaleb Eckman, a 290-pound lineman, and Dan French, who started at linebacker as a sophomore, were members of Marian’s Class 1A team wrestling championship last school year. Steve Sarfo looks to grow from his first season as a defensive back and become a lock down player. Nick Schmid is expected to play a huge role on both sides of the ball. While there are returning starters at key positions on both offense and defense, the Hurricanes will be one of the youngest teams in the history of Marian football.

“Do not be surprised to see a high level of production from underclass skill position players as well as relying on some special senior football players,” Kirwan said. “While this team is very young, the talent level and potential is through the roof.”

St. Edward Green Wave

2023 Record: 0-9, 0-7

Coach: Shane Finnane

Top players: Brayden Collins-Langfield, sr., QB/S; Charlie Elwood, sr., WR/CB; Michael Cones, sr., RB/CB; Noel Morales, sr., C/MLB; Luciano Mauro, jr., G/OLB.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Aurora Central Catholic; Sept. 6 Dwight; Sept. 13 Christ the King; Sept. 20 at Aurora Christian; Sept. 27 at Wheaton Academy; Oct. 4 Chicago Christian; Oct. 11 at Hope Academy; Oct. 18 Marian Central; Oct. 25 Bishop McNamara.

Worth noting: The Green Wave are coming off a winless 2023 in which they were outscored by a combined margin of 318-58. St. Edward has had three consecutive losing seasons, but is not far removed from success. The program made seven playoff appearances in an 11-year stretch between 2009-2019. Finnane enters his second season as head coach, but was previously an assistant and also played at St. Edward. The Green Wave will field one team with 22 players out, including seven freshmen. “Our smallest class is our junior class,” Finnane said. “There are more numbers coming in at the younger and youth levels.” Senior quarterback Brayden Collins-Langfield is a transfer from Elgin Academy who played baseball at St. Edward last spring, has played the position his entire life and Finnane said has good footwork and form. Senior wide receiver/cornerback Charlie Elwood has dealt with injuries, but Finnane said is pound-for-pound the program’s best football player. Senior center/middle linebacker Noel Morales is the team captain, junior Luciano Mauro is a lineman that is being tried at linebacker, and Zach Sauceda is at linebacker and running back. Senior Cade Busto, whose brother played receiver in the program, is penciled in on the line.

“We were not a good team last year, and it shows in our record; we were not a cohesive unit,” Finnane said. “We just have to be better in execution. A huge focus for us is execution and knowing where we need to be.”

2023 Record: 11-2, 6-1

Coach: Jim Johanik

Top players: Jeremy Johanik, sr., MLB/OL; Geno Spinelli, sr., DB/WR; Brandon Kiebles, sr., RB/LB; London LaFluer, sr., RB/LB; Kolonati Zibaya, sr., DT; Zach Moravec, sr., DB/WR.

Schedule: Aug. 30 Houston Second Baptist; Sept. 6 St. Charles East; Sept. 13 Chicago Christian; Sept. 20 at Hope Academy; Sept. 27 St. Edward; Oct. 4 at Bishop McNamara; Oct. 11 at Christ the King; Oct. 18 Aurora Christian; Oct. 25 at Marian Central.

Worth noting: The Warriors are coming off the deepest playoff run in program history, reaching the Class 4A semifinals before a double-overtime los to St. Laurence. Wheaton Academy is poised to keep that success going with seven starters back on offense, six on defense and an infusion of transfers. Senior Jeremiah Johanik, with three years of starting experience at center and middle linebacker, is the third Johanik to play center at Wheaton Academy over the last nine years. He was Wheaton Academy’s leading tackler with 92 as a junior. Brandon Kiebles, a senior RB/OLB, was the team’s leading rusher last year with 680 yards on 92 carries; senior WR/DB Gino Spinelli the leading receiver with 30 catches for 592 yards. Kolonati Zibaya, a 6-foot-1, 285-pound senior OL/DT, is a native of South Africa in his third year playing football and dominating at the position. Senior WR/DB Zach Moravec and senior OL/DT Robert Grant are others back from a Wheaton Academy team that had two losses by a combined two points last year. Nathan Downey is competing for the starting quarterback job with two talented sophomores in Griffin Chamberlain, a transfer from Marian Central, and Colton Miller. Among the other transfers are senior DB/WR/QB Kevon Brooks Jr., senior RB/LB London LaFleur and junior OL Hezekiah Garcia, all starters for South Elgin last year.

“Each of these young men will make an immediate difference,” Coach Johanik said. “The biggest weakness is the ability for this new talent to come in and learn a complex offensive and defensive system in just a few months.”

Marian Central’s Abel Arce, left, and Sam Mahoney, right, tackle Chicago Hope’s Jamari West in varsity football during the 2023 season at Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

• Justin Jakubowicz, Marian Central, sr., OL – The Hurricanes graduated some serious skill-position talent, but do return four of five offensive line. Jakubowicz, entering his third year as starting left tackle, is the anchor of that group.

• Jeremiah Johanik, Wheaton Academy, sr., OL/MLB – The third Johanik to play center for Wheaton Academy over the last decade is a good one, on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he was the Warriors’ leading tackler as a junior.

• Brandon Kiebles, Wheaton Academy, sr., RB/LB – With all-state quarterback Brett Kasper having graduated, Wheaton Academy’s offense could run through Kiebles. He ran for 680 yards on 92 carries as a junior.

• Kennedy Washington, Hope Academy, sr., OL/DL – Like Marian Central, Hope Academy also graduated some big-talent at the skill positions – but the young there will lean on an experienced line. Four starters return, led by right tackle Washington.

• Brock Sperling, Chicago Christian, sr., DL – It appears that the league’s talent starts up front, and Sperling is a good one. He had 57 tackles, 12 for loss, and five sacks last year.

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 1 – Hope Academy at Wilmington: Hope Academy has shown itself to be a program not shy about challenging itself in the nonconference. This season opener certainly applies. Hope Academy, a Class 1A semifinalist last season, hits the road to take on defending Class 2A champion Wilmington in a dynamite small-school matchup to kick off the season.

Week 3 – Hope Academy at Aurora Christian: Chicagoland Christian Conference play starts Week 3, highlighted by this matchup of two of the top contenders that are plenty familiar with each other. Aurora Christian beat Hope Academy 27-22 in Week 3 last year, but Hope Academy returned the favor with a 37-29 win in a Class 1A second-round playoff game.

Week 3 – Bishop McNamara at Marian Central: Two teams that both just missed out on the playoffs last year with matching 4-5 records meet up in a key early-season game. Marian handled McNamara 40-0 last season.

Week 4 – Wheaton Academy at Hope Academy: A matchup of two of the top three teams in the league last year (Wheaton Academy, Hope Academy and Aurora Christian all finished with 6-1 records) should go a long way in determining who wins the league this fall. Wheaton Academy, like Hope Academy, also advanced to the state semifinals last year, the Warriors in Class 4A. Hope Academy beat Wheaton Academy 30-29 last year.

Week 8 – Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy: Could the league title come down to the last couple weeks? If so, don’t be surprised if these two are front and center. Wheaton Academy handled Aurora Christian 30-7 last year.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)