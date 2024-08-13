Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff, York eager to build off recent success with new head coach

York High School first day of football practice Joe Reiff goes through conditioning drills with the rest of the team at York High School first day of football practice. Aug 12, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

ELMHURST – Joe Reiff made no bones about it – when Mike Fitzgerald left as York head coach in January, Reiff’s hope was that the keys would be turned over to Don Gelsomino.

“I always looked at it as the best-scenario,” said Reiff, York’s senior lineman and a Notre Dame recruit. “My worry was that we were going to bring in someone unfamiliar with our standards, that it wouldn’t feel natural. Coach Gelsomino has been there for the whole thing, building that mindset. I was happy to hear it, when he got the job.”

A new standard has indeed been set around York. No plans to change that with a new man, albeit a familiar face, running the show.

The Dukes, coming off an 11-2 season and second consecutive Class 8A semifinal appearance, joined teams around Illinois in starting fall practice Monday. Gelsomino, York’s defensive coordinator the last four seasons, can appreciate the buzz around the community that the program has generated.

“It’s just the overall athletic culture that has been built,” Gelsomino said. “You look around at school and everybody is fighting for state titles now. Everybody wants to get that state championship. We’ve seen what is possible, and they want to get there. It used to be when Fitz took over we could sneak up on people. We cannot sneak up on people anymore. They have to be ready.”

York doesn’t have to worry about Gelsomino being ready.

High energy at practice and during games, the broad-shouldered and bald-headed Gelsomino brings a lineman’s mentality to the sidelines. He plans on putting his own personal stamp on the program, and Reiff and his teammates love it.

“He definitely makes practices very fun, and he always has,” Reiff said. “The nice thing is nothing has changed. He’s still the same guy. He coaches the same, there is just a new title. He is very high energy and makes practices fun.”

“It’s a love of the game – I truly enjoy being out there, love succeeding, love the grind of the game,” Gelsomino said. “The overall program goals aren’t changing. You can’t try to be anyone else. You have to be yourself. The kids know who I am.”

York High School first day of football practice First year York head coach Don Gelsomino conducts York High School first day of football practice. Aug 12, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

That appreciation for the everyday grind is real. It is rooted in Gelsomino’s own perspective for life hardened off the field. He is a two-time cancer survivor, and also witnessed his father and son battle cancer.

“It definitely changes your perspective on a lot of things, what you take seriously, what is important,” Gelsomino said. “You have to have a little fun. These days, school, it’s long days, stressful. Football in itself should be fun. Winning is more fun than losing, but most of what we do is practice anyway. We got nine chances to play, 14 if we’re lucky, that’s 50-60 practices.”

The pieces are in place for York to maximize those number of games and practices.

York’s senior class, led by Reiff, has lost just five games over three high school seasons. The Dukes’ varsity has lost just two regular-season games over the last three years.

Reiff, who had 68 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior, and linebacker Jimmy Conners, who had 57 tackles, are anchors of the defense along with senior defensive back Eddie Sica, who had 45 tackles, among eight returning starters. Senior Bruno Massel, who played a role as a running quarterback last season, will compete for the job with senior Adam Yue. Hunter Stepinach, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound tight end/defensive back, is among the newcomers to watch.

Despite the York’s success the last few seasons, Gelsomino sees a group of kids not content to rest on their laurels but hungry for more.

York High School first day of football practice York quarterback Bruno Massey unleashes a pass at York High School first day of football practice. Aug 12, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

It’s a feeling that Reiff shares.

“I think all of us are just eager to start the season,” Reiff said. “I agree with coach, there is no taking days off. The mentality is we have a lot to prove considering that last year’s team, most of our starters were seniors. It’s a young team. I think we’re eager to prove to people how good we can be.”

It’s been a busy offseason for Reiff, who committed to Notre Dame last September. He dedicated himself to weightlifting during the winter to maintain a healthy 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. He threw shot put and discus in the spring to stay in shape and once track season ended threw himself into weightlifting and running.

“Our senior class hasn’t had a losing season; very proud of the way guys have stepped up,” Reiff said. “Now it’s their time to shine. There’s never been a lack of talent.”

Gelsomino looks forward to showing it in a grind of a schedule that starts with Glenbrook South Aug. 30.

“We have to work hard every single day, because the schedule is no joke,” Gelsomino said. “We play so many good teams in our conference, that it’s a grind breaking things down. At the same time it’s a fun challenge. Hopefully we’ll be up to the test. I think we will be.”