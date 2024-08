Recent Seneca graduate Asher Hamby has signed to continue his education at Aurora University and his football career at the NCAA Division III level with the Spartans. Hamby was a running back/strong safety for the Fighting Irish and three-time first-team selection to The Times All-Area Football Team. Pictured at his signing ceremony are (from left, front) are Jenny Keedy, Asher Hamby, Bill Hamby along with (from left, back) Levi Derber, Terry Maxwell and Ted O’Boyle. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)