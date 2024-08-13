Bureau County camps open: ‘It’s the start of the best season in the world’

Members of the Hall football team run sled drills during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

The first official practice day for Bureau County football teams and teams around the state is here.

For those anticipating the big day, it might as well be a holiday.

All talked about the excitement and energy the day brings.

Simply put, Princeton senior linemen Cade Odell said, “It’s the start of the best season in the world.”

We asked area coaches and players what they look forward to most about the first day of fall practice.

Here are their responses.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson: “I think it’s the excitement that surrounds the kids, the school and the community. It’s something everyone has worked so hard to prepare for, and it’s finally here.”

Princeton head coach Ryan Pearson talks to his team as they run drills during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Little Siberia Field in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton senior Ace Christiansen: “Getting back in the groove of things and being able to start hitting.”

Princeton senior Cade Odell: “The whole summer has culminated to this, so it gets me pretty pumped.”

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte: “Getting back with all my buddies that love to play this sport. It’s always a joy getting to be with your best friends while playing the sport you love most, that’s tough to beat. Coaches always make sure it’s great energy and making it the place you want to be.”

Princeton's Noah LaPorte catches a pass during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Little Siberia Field in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede senior Halden Hueneberg: “Working hard, playing as a team and building a bond with these guys.”

Halden Hueneberg (Kevin Hieronymus)

St. Bede senior Phillip Gray: “Just hoping we can have a good day, get some work in and get better. Got a lot of work to do before the first game, but I’m hoping this will be a good first day, get us started, get us going. Get us for the right mindset for the season.”

Phillip Gray (Kevin Hieronymus)

St. Bede coach Jim Eustice: “It’s simply the best.”

Bureau Valley senior Elijah Endress: “I’d say all the energy getting my teammates back after two weeks. I like this group a lot. We’ll have fun, but we can all get locked in.”

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress chews on his mouth guard during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau Valley senior Bryce Helms: “Building chemistry with my teammates and having fun.”

Bureau Valley quarterback Bryce Helms throws a pass during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau Valley senior Aiden Besler: “Oh man, the family bond, the energy everybody has. Everyone’s positive attitude, it’s a blast. Everyone out here flying around. Great atmosphere. Everyone’s like brothers out here. It’s a good feeling being together.

Aiden Besler (Kevin Hieronymus)

Bureau Valley senior Bracin Patnoe: “Get on the field with the guys that you’ve grown a close relationship with and seen them grow even in the offseason. It’s nice to come out here with a great group of guys and just learn with them. You’re not only helping each other out, but building a relationship that you can’t beat anywhere else really.”

Bracin Patnoe (Kevin Hieronymus)

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole: “I think seeing all the culmination of all the hard work and actually get to see the kids do football things finally. That’s always fun for me. It’s too early to make any decisions or do anything like that, but just to get to see the kids who have worked their butts off since January to have it all come to fruition on Day 1, I think that’s exciting to me.”

Bureau Valley head football coach Mat Pistole watches his team run drills during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)

Hall/PC senior Jack Jablonski: “I was looking forward to practicing with all of my teammates and friends again.”

Hall/PC senior Cameron Spradlings: “Just getting back into the swing of things. Been dying all summer to get back into pads and just play football.”

Hall/PC coach Logan Larson: “For me, I’d say just the actual start of the season and knowing the season is here. The first two days are a little slow since we’re helmets only after being in shoulder pads all summer. So really just that school is starting, the season is here and it’s time to get to work.”

Hall football head coach Logan Larson watches his team run drills during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio assistant coach Kenny Shrimplin: Seeing all the kids excited for the season and ready to work towards the one goal – state.”

Bureau Valley's Kai Walowski leaps in the air to make a catch during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)

Quick counts

* Family tradition: Adam Johnson, son of newly retired Storm coach Craig Johnson, kept up the family tradition at Bureau Valley’s practice Monday. The former Storm quarterback has been helping out before he goes back to school.

Craig Johnson spent the day playing golf with fellow retiree Brad Bickett to help try to take his mind off missing the first day of practice.

* Hall alums coaching: Hall had two alums helping out at practice Monday. Nick Sterling (1998) is a new full-time assistant coach, and James Mautino (2019) is helping out while he can as he pursues professional football opportunities and the family business.