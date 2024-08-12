Football: 5 storylines to watch in the Herald-News coverage area in 2024

Lincoln-Way East defensive end Caden O'Rourke reacts to a turnover during the IHSA Class 8A semifinals playoff game against Barrington last season. O'Rourke and his Lincoln-Way East teammates have their eyes set on making a third consecutive Class 8A state title game in 2024. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

High school football will be kicking off in a matter of weeks, with the first games scheduled for Aug. 30. Until then, here are five storylines to watch this fall in the Herald-News area.

How good will Lincoln-Way East be?

The high-profile transfer of quarterback Jonas Williams from Bolingbrook added a huge dimension to the Griffins, who even prior to his inclusion on the roster looked pretty loaded.

Williams, a junior, has already thrown for over 6,000 yards in his high school career and is poised for two more huge seasons in Frankfort.

But Williams is far from the only thing that sparks optimism about Lincoln-Way East, as the program already has three Division I commits in its senior class in TE Trey Zvonar (Miami of Ohio), RB Zion Gist (Western Michigan) and DL Caden O’Rourke (Northwestern).

Parallels will be drawn between Loyola and Lincoln-Way East all season long as the two programs have played in the 8A title game each of the last two seasons (both Loyola wins), and it isn’t crazy to imagine a third in a row.

What does the conference landscape look like?

West Aurora’s decision to leave the Southwest Prairie Conference started a little bit of a domino effect in some of the conferences in the area.

Bolingbrook moved over to take West Aurora’s place in the Southwest Prairie and took its spot in what has already proven to be a difficult West Division, Bolingbrook’s addition will likely make that division even deeper and tougher to navigate.

With Bolingbrook’s move, that left just nine teams in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, and instead of trying to add one team to restore its 10-team format, the league instead merged (football only) with the DuPage Valley Conference to form the Southwest Valley, a 15-team, three-division league.

The Blue Division consists of Lincoln-Way East, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lockport, Neuqua Valley and Naperville North.

The Green Division is made up of Bradley-Bourbonnais, DeKalb, Lincoln-Way Central, Stagg and Waubonsie Valley.

The Red Division includes Andrew, Sandburg, Lincoln-Way West, Metea Valley and Sandburg.

Joliet Catholic's HJ Grigsby breaks through the Nazareth defense during their IHSA Class 5A state championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

Catholic League realignment

The league went just one year before realigning.

No new teams were added, but the divisions were realigned, with the most substantial move being a switch in the powerhouse CCL/Blue Division as St. Ignatius moves in to take the place of Marist.

Locally, both Joliet Catholic and Providence were moved into the CCL Orange. They will cap the regular season with a Week 9 matchup at Providence on October 25.

Can Wilmington repeat?

The Wildcats were the only one of the three area qualifiers that reached the state finals last season to come home with the biggest hardware after a 28-3 win over Athens in the Class 2A state championship.

The Wildcats lost a good senior class to graduation, but the cupboard is never bare in Wilmington.

If they did manage to complete the repeat it would give Wilmington state titles in three of the last four after they defeated Nashville to win the 2021 Class 2A crown.

Will the area improve on its on 16 playoff bids from a year ago?

Although it’s not impossible, that’s going to be a tough bar to clear.

Joliet West had possibly its best season in school history with eight victories before bowing out in the opening round of the Class 8A playoffs, and Lincoln-Way Central flipped its script by going 8-1 in the regular season after going 3-6 the year before.

The fact that those teams are looking to reclaim playoff slots rather than being a breakout performer makes exceeding 16 teams – the number of our area’s schools that made the playoffs last fall – a difficult climb.

However, there are several teams that are either prime candidates to return to their previous form or break through. Bolingbrook’s first run in the Southwest Prairie Conference’s “Wild West” Division could go a number of ways. And Plainfield East and Plainfield Central, who have the area’s lone first year to the area head coach in Robbie Carriger, appear to be potential candidates to clear the playoff qualification bar.