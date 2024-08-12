Football: 5 storylines to watch in Sauk Valley in 2024

The Illinois high school football season begins Monday with the start of preseason practices. Here are five of the top storylines to watch in the Sauk Valley area this season.

Can Sterling reach the playoffs for the 10th straight year?

The Golden Warriors have been a model of success in Class 5A the last couple decades, only missing the playoffs once (2013) since 2001. Sneaking in at 4-5 last year was rare for Sterling, though it followed by drilling undefeated No. 1 seed Chicago Payton 50-0 as the No. 16 seed before falling 49-8 to St. Francis.

Coach Jon Schlemmer says the team is young this season, and it will be up to he and the coaching staff to quickly acclimate its new players. The graduation of linemen Lucas Austin, who went to West Virginia, and Kendric Muhammad, also left two holes that will need to be filled. The backfield will also have a new look after the graduation of Andrew Klaver and Cale Ledergerber.

Quarterback Drew Nettleton and RB/DE Wyatt Cassens return for Sterling, along with dynamic slot receiver Kaedon Phillips, who looks to be utilized in a variety of ways offensively this season in addition to playing defensive back.

Schlemmer also listed seniors Jimmy Wadsworth (WR/SS) and Braden Birdsley (OL/LB), along with sophomore AJ Coleman (OL/DL) among his top returning players.

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips intercepts a pass intended for Quincy’s Tykell Hammers in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Can Dixon reach the playoffs for the 10th straight season?

Like Sterling in Class 5A, Dixon is vying for its 10th straight playoff appearance in Class 4A.

It was a season to remember for the Dukes last year as senior quarterback Tyler Shaner helped Dixon finish 9-2, earn a No. 3 seed in the playoffs and beat Plano 10-7 for their first playoff win since 2017 when it finished 10-2. The Dukes fell 31-21 to St. Laurence in the second round.

However, Shaner has since graduated and coach Jared Shaner will look to reload in order to keep its playoff streak going in his fifth year as coach.

Another Shaner, Cullen, takes the reins at QB after playing wide receiver last season.

Shaner’s top returning players include seniors Eli Davidson (LB/WR), Tyler Zepezauer (DL), Tyson Dambman (WR/DB) and Aidan Hoggard (DL), along with junior Landon Knugge (RB/DB).

Can Amboy return to the 8 man finals?

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio co-op ran through the 8-man division an undefeated 13-0 while scoring over 50 points per game en route to an 8-man championship. Its closest contest, a 48-42 win over Ridgewood, became a distant memory after a 74-22 performance in the title game.

The Clippers lost some key all-state pieces to graduation, including two-way standout tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine, lineman Landon Montavon and tailback/linebacker Landon Whelchel.

However, they also return 2,500 yards of offensive production, led by senior quarterback Eddie Jones, who was 50-for-72 passing with 1,269 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and one interception last season. Quinn Leffelman is also back to lead the backfield after rushing for 913 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, also compiling 83 tackles, 14 sacks, and 15 tackles for a loss on defense.

That looks to be plenty to work with for coach Scott Payne, who also included seniors Brayden Klein (RB/LB) and Caleb Sugars (OL/DL), and sophomore Evan Flanagan (OL/DL) among his top players.

Amboy’s Eddie Jones lowers his shoulder as he barrels in for a two-point conversion against Ridgewood’s Roy Sandburg during the I8FA championship at Monmouth College (Alex T. Paschal)

How will Morrison fare in the NUIC?

The Mustangs make their debut in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference after finishing 9-3 and second in the Three Rivers Rock. Last season’s nine wins in Nathan Vandermyde’s first season were the most by Morrison since going 11-1 in 2019.

The NUIC is a bit smaller conference by average classification enrollment at 275; TRAC Rock teams averaged a 373 enrollment last season. Morrison’s classification enrollment last season was 286.5.

The Mustangs have a solid returning core to rely on, including senior quarterback/defensive back Colton Bielema and junior running back/DB Brady Anderson. Anderson rushed for 1,026 yards with 17 touchdowns last season and was a Sauk Valley Media boys track & field co-athlete of the year.

Vandermyde also listed seniors Austin Boonstra (OL/DL), Donny Reavy (FB/DL) and Tyler Peters (OL/DL) among his top returning players.

Morrison's Brady Anderson runs the ball past Rockridge defense. The game remained scoreless until the fourth quarter. The final score was Rockets 14, Mustangs 7. (Photos by Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

Who will emerge as the player of the year?

There will be a new Sauk Valley Media Football Player of the Year after Polo senior Brock Soltow received the award the last two seasons. He was an Illinois 8-man Football Association first-team all-state selection for three years running.

For what it’s worth, there are 10 first-team selections set to return this season from last year’s SVM all-area team: Amboy’s Eddie Jones (QB) and Quinn Leffelman (FB/DE), Morrison’s Brady Anderson (RB/DB), Dixon’s Eli Davidson (WR/LB), Bureau Valley’s Elijah Endress (RB/LB), E-P’s Demetree Larsen (RB/DB), Fulton’s Josiah Heald (OL/DL), Milledgeville’s Karter Livengood (TE/OL/DL) and Micah Toms-Smith (RB/LB) and Oregon’s Logan Weems (RB).