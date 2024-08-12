5 football storylines to watch across the Kane County Chronicle area in 2024

High school football practices are officially underway. And with it comes a new set of challenges for each of the Kane County Chronicle area teams.

From program rebuilds to superstar’s potential swan songs, here are five storylines to look forward to during the 2024 season.

New faces at quarterback...

While last season saw each roster in Kane County boasting plenty of experience at the quarterback position, this season will be quite the opposite.

Of the nine football teams, seven of them will have a new pass-slinger filling in for graduates, with the most notable departures being St. Francis’ Alessio Milivojevic, Batavia’s Ryan Boe and Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson. Geneva, St. Charles East, Marmion and Aurora Central Catholic will also have new men under center in the upcoming season.

The lack of experience at the most important position on the field can make quite the difference, so it should be interesting to see how long it takes teams to adjust under their new quarterback.

St. Charles North quarterback Ethan Plumb keeps the ball during a 2023 game against Geneva in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

While most teams will have to figure out who will be under center next season, the North Stars will have Ethan Plumb back at quarterback for the fourth season in a row.

St. Charles North is one of two schools in both the Kane County area (Burlington Central’s Jackson Alcorn and Landon Arnold) and DuKane conference (Wheaton Warrenville-South’s Luca Carbonaro) to have retained their main pass slinger from a season ago.

While the North Stars did lose a majority of their receiving corps to graduation, Plumb is coming off his best statistical season yet, throwing for 2,546 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also rushing in an additional 10 scores. That experience at quarterback may prove to be vital in the long run, and could help the North Stars claim their second conference title in three seasons.

St. Francis’ TyVonn Ransom (8) runs for a touchdown against Nazareth during the boys varsity football game during the 2023 season in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Can Batavia and St. Francis make it to the state semifinals for the third straight season?

Both the Bulldogs and Spartans have made it to the state semifinals in each of the last two seasons. And with a third consecutive trip to the state semifinals on the line, each face a different set of circumstances heading into the 2024 season.

St. Francis is coming off a 38-31 loss to Nazareth, who went on to defend their Class 5A state title, in the state semifinals. While they will have to deal with the loss of Milivojevic, as well as Dom Beres on the defensive side, the Spartans look to be just as dangerous as ever.

Running back TyVonn Ransom and wide receiver Ian Willis are back after having over 1,000-p;us all-purpose yards in their junior seasons, Gavin Mueller is a highly touted tight end prospect despite not playing a single snap in his first two seasons, and Zach Washington was a solid secondary threat in his sophomore season, catching 11 touchdowns while also grabbing five interceptions.

While Batavia saw its 2023 campaign ended by Mount Caramel for the third season in a row in the Class 7A semifinals, its path back may be a little bit more difficult.

Not only did the Bulldogs lose Boe, but they also lost key skill players on offense (Charlie Whelpley, Luke Alwin and majority of offensive line) and on defense (Ben Fiegel, Jordan Buckley and Kyle Porter).

But even with the changes, head coach Dennis Piron has stated that the incoming Bulldogs team may be one of the most explosive in recent history, especially on offense. Running back Nathan Whitwell and receiver Isaiah Brown will be expected to fill the big shoes left by their predecessors, while Brett Berggren will try to prove that his big run in the playoffs was only a glimpse of what he can do.

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor gives a thumbs up to teammates after catching a touchdown pass in July 2024 during their matchup with Kaneland in the Kaneland 7-on-7 at the school in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

What’s in store for Talyn Taylor’s final high school season?

Despite missing four games after tearing his meniscus against Batavia in Week 6 last year, Geneva’s Talyn Taylor proved to everyone that his sophomore season was no fluke.

In his seven games at receiver, the four-star recruit finished his shortened junior season leading the Vikings with 32 receptions, 512 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

And with the upcoming high school season being his last one before heading to Georgia to compete in the Southeastern Conference, there’s a good chance that Taylor will want to go out on a dominant high note.

There are some hurdles that he’ll have to get over early first. Not only can the star receiver expect to face double coverage on every snap, but he’ll also have adjust to whose passes he is catching after the graduation of Nate Stempowski.

But considering the stats that Taylor put up on double-teaming defenses a season ago, it shouldn’t be surprising if his game reaches another level, especially if he manages to stay healthy.

Who will win the DuKane conference?

Despite the majority of teams going through some major changes compared to last year, there’s little doubt that the battle for the top spot in the conference will be exciting to watch.

Both Batavia and Wheaton North, who finished 1-2 in the conference standings a season ago, saw a lot of major shifts in their rosters, which opens the door of opportunity for a few teams who retained some of their star power, such as Geneva, St. Charles North, or even Wheaton Warrenville-South.

Will Geneva jump at the opportunity to pass their crosstown rival to win their first DuKane Conference title? Will St. Charles North use their experience to grab their second title in three seasons? Or can Batavia overcome adversity and retain their DuKane crown? Only time, and scoreboards, will tell.