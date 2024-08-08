Naperville North’s Quinn Morris looking to put up the same results in a new place

Early in his junior season, Quinn Morris went down on the field with a knee injury. He only wound up playing four games the rest of the season.

His receiving numbers in those four games? 44 catches, 637 yards and seven touchdowns. It’s no wonder he’s earned a considerable amount of attention from Division I programs and brought a spotlight to Plainfield East.

Only now, he’ll be bringing that spotlight to Naperville North.

Morris, a rising senior, has been a standout receiver for Plainfield East for a while now, but made the decision a few weeks ago to move on to Naperville North for his senior season. It’s a move he’s hoping will solidify his status as a top recruit in the area.

“Me and the quarterback (Jacob Bell) are going out and getting used to each other at least twice a week here,” Morris said. “He’s one of my good friends so we’re trying to get together as much as we can to get used to each other.”

Bell is a Ball State commit and the hope is that he’ll help Morris take his game to an even higher level. At 6-foot, 170 pounds, Morris has decent size and his numbers in limited action while playing on one knee last year show his talent. The belief was that he’d be the focal point of the Plainfield East offense his final year.

While he’s in a different location, the plan, to him at least, is to continue to show why he should be that focal point.

“I can just get to the ball before anyone else can,” Morris said. “I know I have the ability to make plays. ...I’m trying to work on helping my other teammates get open. I want to learn how to distract the defense and get my other teammates open and stuff.”

It’s hard to believe Morris has all that much to work on in general. He’s already earned five Division I offers, one in the FCS (Indiana State) and two in the group of five with Miami (OH) and Bell’s future school in Ball State. He’s got a pair of Power Four offers two, both in the Big Ten. Minnesota is one, but the other is the school he’s leaning toward the most.

That would be the defending national champions.

Morris has long remained interested in playing for Michigan. His brother Tyler is already a receiver for the Wolverines and he’s very interested in the possibility of joining him. He says the offer from Michigan is official, but he hasn’t made a commitment anywhere yet. When he does, though, he already knows he’ll be grateful and appreciative of the opportunity.

“It would mean everything (to play college football),” Morris said. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid so it would really mean a lot to me to make it happen.

Before he makes any decisions about where he goes for college, though, he’s got one last year at the prep level to get done.

Naperville North is coming off a 5-4 season and they’ll be looking to improve on that. With an extremely talented QB-WR tandem, that should be more than possible. Now, it’s just about making that possibility a reality.

“We’re just going to try and get better every day,” Morris said. “We’re working harder at everything we’ve already trained for. I’m looking to have numbers I’ve never really had before. I just want to have a very good year overall. ...We want to have a really good regular season, obviously, but then we want to go into the playoffs and really shock a lot of people as a team.”