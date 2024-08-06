College signing: Seneca’s Nathan Grant chooses University of Dubuque

Seneca’s Nathan Grant has signed on to continue his education at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, and his football career at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Spartans. Grant, a quarterback/defensive back for the Fighting Irish and the 2022 Times Football Player of the Year, was also a first-team member of the 2023 Times All-Area Football Team. Pictured at his signing ceremony are (front row from left) Jamie Grant, Nathan Grant and Jonathan Grant; (back row from left) Terry Maxwell and Ted O’Boyle. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)