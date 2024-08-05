Seneca looks to reload on offensive line, continue success

Members of the Seneca football team huddle during a July 7-on-7 against L-P at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Over the past two seasons, the Seneca football team racked up 21 wins running its power-T offense behind a strong offensive line.

Last fall, the Fighting Irish rushed for more than 3,600 yards and nearly 10 yards per carry as they went 11-1 and advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals, losing 20-14 in overtime to eventual state champion Wilmington.

Entering this season, Seneca will run behind an all-new offensive line.

The Irish lost 2023 Times Football Player of the Year Chris Peura, a two-time Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State selection, Times All-Area first-teamer Josh Lucas and Times second-teamer Matt Dillon on the offensive line along with Times second-team all-area tight ends Lane Provance and Kysen Klinker.

“Our line is going to be all-new,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “We had a really good offensive line last year. We’ll see if these guys can fill their shoes.”

Landon Venecia is the only returner who had some experience on the offensive line last fall.

“He played a little bit when we had a guy sick last year,” Maxwell said.

Senior Kellen Arnold and junior Zeb Maxwell also are expected to make an impact up front for the Irish.

Maxwell said developing the offensive line is critical to the team extending its recent string of success.

Seneca quarterback Paxton Giertz throws a pass during a 7-on-7 against L-P back in July at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

“I’ve put a challenge to those guys to step up and lead the way,” Maxwell said. “We’re going to find some answers up front. That’s probably our most important thing that has to happen this year is figuring out who is going to be our front seven.”

During a mid-July night 7-on-7 against La Salle-Peru, Maxwell worked with the offensive linemen on the practice field while the Cavaliers and Irish competed on the game field.

“That’s huge,” Maxwell said about developing the line. “That’s why I stayed down here and worked with the line. We got rained out (Tuesday) night. We had some heavy rains right at the start of practice, so we did some film time and chalk talk. So I wanted to bring the line back out and see if they could retain some of the things we looked at on film. They did a really nice job.”

While filling holes on the offensive line is crucial for the Irish, the team also has positions to fill in the offensive backfield.

The Irish graduated Times All-Area first-team quarterback Nathan Grant (254 yards, three touchdowns passing, 532 yards, four TDs rushing in 2023) and Times first-team running back Asher Hamby (1,250 rushing yards, 20 total TDs) along with Times second-team running back Nathen Neal.

Senior Paxton Giertz, who was a Times second-teamer at wide receiver and defensive back last year, will step in at quarterback.

Giertz saw time at quarterback last fall when Grant was injured. Giertz completed 6 of 14 passes for 119 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing for 343 yards and three TDs on 36 carries, including 154 yards on seven attempts against St. Bede.

“He’s going to be a really good weapon for us,” Giertz said. “He has a great arm. He’s a great athlete. I think most people have seen him on the basketball court and are just super impressed by what he does. He’s a phenomenal pitcher on the baseball team. We are really excited to have him back.

“He gets a chance to be featured in this offense. He did a nice job stepping in for Nathan Grant when he went down last year. It really showed signs that he’s going to have a breakout year this year.”

The Irish have several players who will be in the mix to carry the football.

Senior Brody Rademacher saw action at fullback last year, while senior Nick Grant also returns in the backfield. Senior Casey Klicker and juniors Cameron Shriey, Gunner Varland and Liam Knoebel are options at halfback.

“In our backfield, we have a lot of guys who I think can handle the ball,” Maxwell said. “Brody Rademacher got some time in some games last year and had some big runs. Nick Grant returns. We have some guys who I think are going to be in the mix for a starting spot who are pretty strong.”

The Irish are looking to fill the holes and qualify for the playoffs once again.

“I told the kids from the start, ‘Are we going to reload or are we going to rebuild?’ ” Maxwell said. “I think they took that challenge and they want to keep this thing going. Making it to the playoffs for a third year in a row would be a big accomplishment.”