Downers Grove South, with added depth, eyes deeper playoff run

The Downers Grove South football team had a close-up view of watching an extended playoff run last season.

But the Mustangs weren’t the team to advance deep into the playoffs. Their neighborhood rivals, Downers Grove North, reached the last day of the season by taking second place in the state in Class 7A.

Now, with several talented players returning, the Mustangs have their sights set high for the 2024 season. The Mustangs (6-4) had an up-and-down showing last season, losing their first three games to Wheaton North, Downers Grove North and York before embarking on a season-changing six-game winning streak to capture the West Suburban Gold Division title for the second straight season.

Veteran Downers Grove South coach Mark Molinari is banking on the leadership of senior wide receiver/defensive back Keon Maggitt, senior offensive/defensive lineman Jonathan Cinco, senior defensive back Coen Godenschwager, senior running back/defensive lineman Ryker Dudley, senior offensive/defensive lineman Jacobi Spraggins, senior tight end/defensive lineman James Pieropoulos, three-year starter Gavin Powels, senior offensive lineman and three-year starter and center Jonny Klaeren and senior running back Kayden Smith to lead the team.

“We’re excited about our team,” Molinari said. “We feel like we started practice differently this year by adding some depth. We’ve got some talented players back at several positions, including tailback and wide receiver, two guys back on the offensive line and several on defense. We’re a typical Downers Grove South team that practices hard and tries to make the most of our talent.”

Pieropoulos, a second-year starter, said last season’s experience starting on the varsity helped show him the work ethic required to be a college player.

“Varsity play requires a higher level of commitment, both mentally and physically, to keep up with the faster pace to be able to play at a higher level,” he said. “Over the offseason, I focused on nutrition, weight training six days a week and ran track to get faster.”

Listed at 6 foot, 3 inches and 240 pounds, Pieropoulos is attracting interest from numerous colleges. He has three offers but is aiming for a breakout season to pick up more offers.

“Overall, I believe I’ve improved every part of my game during the offseason from gaining strength to becoming a more physical blocker,” he said. “I tried to get faster from running track and skills training at my gym to become a better receiver, while also mentally investing more time into studying the game.”

Pieropoulos said the Mustangs played strong down the stretch last season and are looking for a longer run in the playoffs, especially after watching Downers Grove North reach the Class 7A state championship game.

“The offense has built great chemistry in the offseason and we have a number of different weapons,” Pieropoulos said. “Although we won our conference, we didn’t reach our goal of a deep playoff run and potential state championship. That’s motivating us going into this season.”

Maggitt is a well-known player in basketball but said “football is my main sport.”

He said starting on the varsity last season sped up his development in the offense. The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder said he gained 15 pounds since the end of last season.

“I lived in the gym and also invited teammates out to the field to build a bond with the upcoming sophomores and even players that I didn’t talk to that much last season,” Maggitt said. “I’ve seen some positives from our offense, especially how everyone bonds. They all play for each other.”

Maggitt said he focused on becoming a better all-around player to help his team win more games.

“I think I’m a way better route runner than last year and also stronger to help block those bigger guys,” he said. “I think last year’s momentum did carry over to this upcoming season. Every day people come to work knowing that nothing is going to be handed to them just because of what they did last season.”