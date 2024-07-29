Montini, banking on experienced group back from semifinal team, has big hopes

Montini's Gaetano Carbonara looks on after the throw at the Downers Grove South 7 on 7 event in July 2024 in Downers Grove. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Two weeks before the official start of the football season, Montini is banking on experience to be the driving force for another winning record.

The Broncos, who finished with a 9-4 record last fall and reached the Class 3A semifinals, are looking for another extended run in the postseason behind a strong core of returnees.

Even playing in the highly competitive Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference White Division, the Broncos have plenty of experience on their side, according to long-time coach Mike Bukovsky.

“We’re having a really good summer,” Bukovsky said. “We have a really big senior class with 29 this year. We have 10 returning starters on defense, and eight on offense. Right now, we’re trying to keep on working and keep our nose to the grindstone.

“I think a big goal which I hope is a strength is offensive consistency. We had a lot of young guys last year, so we’re hoping this year we have more consistency on offense. We’re really working on that, and we are doing a good job on that this summer.”

The Broncos had a successful showing at Downers Grove South’s 7-on-7 in early July. The Broncos showcased depth, talent and leadership in several tough games.

“I’m really pleased with our depth,” Bukovsky said. “We have a lot of athletes and that should really help us. We haven’t had a senior class this big in a long, long time. We’re really excited about that. Our guys had a good offseason. We have some offensive and defensive linemen who are three-year starters and grown into their bodies. The big thing is we have to be ready every week for the Chicago Catholic League.

“Right now, we are hoping some guys will emerge going into the season. The senior class has been big all summer.”

The Broncos, who won state titles in 2004, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015, have the experience and talent to add to their illustrious history. The Broncos did lose some talented players on offense to graduation, namely running back Alex Marre and wide receiver George Asay, but senior wide receivers Jojo James and Santino Florio are both three-year starters slated to be leaders.

The 6-foot, 185-pound James said he’s pumped for the season to start.

“This feels like home now,” James said. “I’m really comfortable with the offense, just learning everything and the young guys coming in, this is a great environment for them to come in. I played both ways last year, but not this year. It’s easier and allows me to rest my legs more, to feel better for offense.”

James said he’s been busy visiting colleges and honing his body and game to help lead the Broncos.

“I’m definitely more confident this year and am bigger after lifting,” he said. “As a team, we want to definitely win more games, more tough games and just make it farther than last year. I want a lot of catches, touches, touchdowns and yards to help us win.”

The 5-foot-7, 145-pound Florio is aiming high, both individually and team-wise, this season. Florio, who ran track and played lacrosse in the spring, is picking up interest from several schools throughout the Midwest.

Florio said he’s heading into the upcoming season with a lot of confidence following a busy offseason.

“I think we’re so much faster and quicker and have so much more experience in the field, so our adapting and reactions are faster,” Florio said. “We all are really motivated for a big season. We are on a mission this year.

“I’m a lot more confident and comfortable on the field and able to react faster. The game is a lot more slower.”