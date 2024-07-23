Iowa’s Teegan Davis ‘trying to get to 100 percent’

Teegan Davis (left), a 2023 Princeton grad and current Iowa Hawkeye, talks football with PHS senior Noah LaPorte and other Tigers during Saturday's 7 on 7 at Bryant Field. He said he's trying to get back to 100 percent from his knee injury sustained in the final indoor track & field meet during his senior season at PHS. (Kevin Hieronymus)

It’s been a process.

Princeton grad Teegan Davis continues on the road to recovery to make it onto the field for the University of Iowa football team.

He suffered a serious knee injury completing his last triple jump of the indoor track and field season during his senior year at Princeton High School in 2023 and took a medical redshirt last season at Iowa.

He’s been lifting with the team in Iowa City and taking part in practices. He said he doesn’t think he’ll have any limitations this fall and “I don’t plan on having any.”

“I’m cleared for everything now. Trying to get back to 100 percent. It’s been going good. Feel good,” Davis said at Saturday’s Princeton 7 on 7. “(I’m) probably at 90%, just trying to get a couple of other things tweaked and trying to get feeling good with my motion and everything. It’s all good. Doing everything out there.”

While sitting out the upcoming season with a redshirt is a likely scenario to come back with four healthy seasons, Davis plans to go out and play his way onto the team this fall.

“Definitely everybody gets to compete. We’ll see how fall camp goes,” he said. “Just go out there and compete and give it all I got. If the chance doesn’t come it doesn’t come. If I get a chance I’ll take the opportunity, I’ll give it my all.”

Davis anticipates a strong season for the Hawkeyes coming off a 10-4 campaign, winners of the Big 10 West Division.

“We’ve got a good group of guys out there. Everybody wants to win. Everybody’s all in for this season. I think we’ve got a good team going this year,” he said.

Playing Division I football is all that Davis, an all-state talent in three sports at PHS, ever wanted to do.

“I love it. Some people may not. I love it out there,” he said. “I love working. I love having football being my life. It’s a job out there, but it’s a job I want to do.”

The former Tiger enjoyed making it back home to Princeton and hang out with the team during the 7 on 7.

“It’s still home. Still love coming home and seeing everybody,” he said. “Got a new home out there, too. Enjoy being out there. I love it out there, but it’s still good to be home every once in awhile.”