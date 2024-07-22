Wide receiver Isaiah Brown looks to be key figure in new era of Batavia’s offense

BATAVIA — It’s no secret that when Batavia’s offense takes to the field in their season opener against Glenbard East, it’s going to look a little different from the past few years.

With the departures of key offensive threats such as Ryan Boe and Charlie Whelpley to graduation, a new era of Bulldogs football has officially begun.

But in an offense that is full of fresh faces, senior wide receiver Isaiah Brown knows that his role will stay the same as it was just a season ago.

Run the right routes, catch the ball and help his team win anyway he can.

It just comes with some added responsibilities now.

“I feel like I need to step up more in that leadership role now that I’m a senior and really one of the only key offensive players returning from last year,” Brown said. “The role has definitely changed a lot and I’ve got to step in and be more of the captain for the receiving core, but nothing has changed dramatically. I just go out there, have fun and tell my guys to keep their heads up.”

As one of the only returners of the reigning DuKane conference champions and Class 7A state semifinalists, Brown looks to be a key part of the newly revitalized Batavia offense during the 2024 season.

And during the 7 on 7s heading into his senior season, he’s making sure that his presence is being felt both on and off the field.

Batavia’s Isaiah Brown makes a catch during a 7-on-7 tournament at Batavia High School on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

“The step that he’s taken not just as a player, but as a leader also, has been incredible,” offensive coordinator Sean Anderson said. “His work ethic and his energy in practice every single day is just awesome. It gets the guys going and he just keeps going and leads by example and is having a real good summer.”

In his first season with Batavia, the Yorkville transfer finished with 32 receptions for 540 yards while finding the end zone six times for Batavia. Each of his marks was the third-best for receivers on the team behind Whelpley and Luke Atwell.

But with what Anderson has seen in the early phases of offseason training, he feels that Brown has a great chance to take a leap and prove himself as a viable option as the Bulldogs’ top receiver.

“He’s the only guy that’s coming back that truly has that real experience and he’s going to be extremely difficult to cover this season,” Anderson said. “His routes are fantastic, his ability in space is just explosive and he catches anything that’s in his vicinity. As a number one wide receiver, he brings a lot to him and teams are really going to have to focus in on him, which will open up a lot of chances for our newer guys who have a lot of skill.”

Batavia’s biggest change on offense is going to be at quarterback. After having Boe man the offense for the past three seasons, the Bulldogs are handing the responsibilities over to junior Bodi Anderson, who made two late-game appearances in the playoffs against Brother Rice and Hononegah last season and threw for a combined 44 yards.

With a new signal caller at the helm, Brown knows that his role as a veteran pass catcher is to be a reliable pair of hands on the field and to let Anderson know that he’ll have his back.

Batavia quarterback Bodi Anderson throws the ball during a 7-on-7 tournament at Batavia High School on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

“It’s definitely a different adaptation that you have to make, but it’s not too hard. My job is to catch the ball, anywhere the quarterback puts it, regardless of who’s throwing it,” Brown said. “But Bodi has done a good job of taking that role from Ryan. I know that it can be really nerve-wracking for a lot of people, but for him to step up and take that place, I think he’s done a good job so far.

“I feel like for him, I can always give him the confidence that he needs if he’s looking down or not feeling the best. I always make sure to tell him before I get back to the huddle that anywhere he puts the ball, I’ve got him and I’m going to get it for him.”

Another key returner for the Bulldogs in 2024 is running back Nathan Whitwell. The senior, who had 442 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last year, is someone who Sean Anderson believes, along with Brown, will help the new quarterback find their own early on in the Bulldogs’ schedule.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of Bodi and lets him know that he doesn’t have to be perfect,” Sean Anderson said. “One thing I always preach to the quarterbacks is that it’s their job to get the balls to the playmakers. Whether they throw the ball in Brown’s vicinity or hand the ball off to Whitwell, it feels like there’s going to be very few second-and-10 or third-and-10 situations. With those skill guys for a newer, more inexperienced quarterback, it takes a whole lot of him.”

While the lack of experience throughout the team is certainly going to play a key factor in Batavia’s play during the 2024 season, Anderson believes that the team will be flying under the radar and surprise some people both in conference play and in the playoffs.

As for Brown, he’s positive that even with a new rollout, the Bulldogs can copy the same success they saw just a season ago.

“We’re going to win the DuKane conference again this year, and I’m confident of that,” Brown said. “And as long as we play hard and do what we need to do, we’re looking to go as deep as we can at state as well. Either way, it’s going to be a fun ride with these boys, and even with some new players, I don’t doubt we can make that run.”