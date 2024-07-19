Oswego’s Jeremiah Cain, just committed to Northern Iowa, is quite a catch as big-play threat

Oswego’s Jeremiah Cain (1) runs after the catch against Plainfield North during a 2023 football game at Plainfield North High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

AURORA – Jeremiah Cain has a checklist of NFL receivers that he enjoys watching. Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson come to mind. Cain, an Oswego rising senior, considers Odell Beckham Jr. his favorite.

Cain, though, has his own highlight reel that’s next-level worthy.

In a game against Plainfield Central last season, Cain made a spectacular one-handed grab of a Brett Connolly throw in the back left corner of the end zone.

His best catch ever? Game-wise, it’s definitely No. 1. But Cain said he practices those kinds of catches all the time.

“All the time when I’m bored in my room at home,” Cain said. “I’m throwing the ball, throwing it in the air, catching it one-handed, closing my eyes trying to catch it.”

Cain will certainly be one to keep an eye on this fall for Oswego, which is coming off a 6-4 season and opens Aug. 30 at home against Neuqua Valley.

Long and lanky, he looks taller than his listed 6-foot-2 frame. Cain was Oswego’s big-play threat last season with 19 catches for 465 yards, a 24.5 yard per catch average, and five touchdowns. Defensively Cain had three interceptions, 15 tackles and three pass break-ups.

Cain’s been clocked in the 100-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, and has high jumped 6 feet, 7 inches. He showcased some of those abilities on Thursday in a joint practice and scrimmage at Waubonsie Valley.

“We saw examples of it today, making plays at receiver, making plays at corner, catching the deep ball,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “He is going to be a focus on both sides of the ball and again we have enough guys to give him rest when we need to. He is a dynamic athlete.”

A busy athlete, too.

Cain plays basketball during the winter and was a state qualifier in the high jump in track and field this past spring.

That cuts into some of his training for football, but Cain said he’s still been lifting and training on his own, working on his hands and footing so his technique is down for Friday nights.

“One of the downsides of playing three sports is I don’t get to lift as much as everybody else, but I try to come in at 5 a.m., get some type of lifting,” Cain said, “but track and basketball help me stay conditioned for football. Basketball is up and down all the time and then for track I do high jump so it helps with my balance, helps me to get up for the high balls and stuff like that.”

Cain checked off one item on his preseason to-do list Thursday, when he made his verbal commitment to play at Northern Iowa. He also had an offer from Missouri Southern.

“Northern Iowa gave me the offer in May, I was mowing lawns when they called with the offer,” said Cain, who was recruited by Northern Iowa as a receiver. “I was as their camp Sunday and I just loved the facility, loved the coaches.”

Jeremiah Cain, right, catches a pass while being defended by Waubonsie Valley on Thursday July 18, 2024, during a combined practice held at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

As impressive as Cain’s physical abilities are, Cooney is pleased with the progression of his intangibles.

“He is vocally leading now,” Cooney said. “He has a good understanding of what the defense is so he is helping some of the younger guys. He can make the pieces fit when they’re wrong and the ball is snapped and at times fix it athletically. If he finds we’re wrong he is getting the guys in the right spots.”

Cain is one of a group of five seniors who are going into their third varsity season. Iowa recruit Carson Cooney and fellow linebacker Mikey Claycombe are anchors of the defense. Seniors Dylan King and Connolly return at running back and quarterback, respectively.

The Panthers are sorting things out in a busy July that included participation in a 7-on-7 at Kaneland, and getting together with Waubonsie and Batavia.

“Still trying to figure out who can do what, where the pieces fit, who can play on both sides of the ball, who we don’t need on both sides of the ball, who has added value, still assessing guys,” coach Cooney said. “All of the kids have been showing up working hard.”

Cooney noted Thursday that his group is 43 days away from the start of the season, and a bruising start to the season at that. Oswego hosts Neuqua Valley and Joliet Catholic the first two weeks.

“There is no rest and that’s how we’re approaching the summer,” Cooney said. “I think the kids understand the challenges and opportunities coming our way.”