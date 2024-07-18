Plainfield South looking to find strength in numbers

In three of the past six seasons, Plainfield South has qualified for the IHSA Class 8A playoffs.

The Cougars, under second-year coach Jake Brosman, are hoping that a roster heavy with senior experience can make a return to the postseason after missing out last season with a 2-7 record.

“We have had a good summer,” Brosman said. “Our overall numbers in the program are solid. We have quite a few underclassmen that have come out, and that is great. They are able to compete every day, and that’s what we’re after.”

Not only are the numbers in the lower classes strong for the Cougars, but they return 34 seniors as well. Included in that mix are quarterback Cody Hogan, wide receiver/defensive back Caden Pierceall and defensive back David Obadein, who has attracted attention from some Division I schools. Brosman also said that the entire starting defensive line returns, as well as offensive linemen Donte Green and Mikey Drain and linebackers Mike Ingram and AJ Blatchford.

Plainfield South cornerback David Obadein has been attracting looks from Division I colleges. (Rob Oesterle)

“We are looking to have a good year,” said Pierceall, who will have his younger brother, Chase, a junior, playing with him. “We have a lot of experience coming back. Last year, we only had five seniors starting, so most of the guys coming back this year have a year of experience.

“If I have to choose, I would say I like playing wide receiver the most. I like to go out there and be part of our team tearing the defense apart and making the defense wish they never showed up.”

Since the program began playing varsity football in 2002, the Cougars have reached the playoffs eight times. Their last appearance was in 2022. With the competitive balance present in the Southwest Prairie East, they feel they have the makings of returning this season.

“We think we can get back to the playoffs,” Pierceall said. “The strength of our team is always going to be our defense, and that defense should be really good this year. All of the starters on the defensive line are back, and we have some good linebackers and DBs, too. We like to take it to the other teams and set the tone physically.”

Brosman has been impressed with the players’ attitudes so far this summer.

Jake Brosman is entering his second season as Plainfield South's head coach. (Rob Oesterle)

“The guys come and compete every day,” he said. “Our goal is to get better every day, and I think we have done that. At least 20 of the returning seniors either started or played significant time last year, so that will be a huge advantage for us this season.

“We had a bit of a rough year last year, but I think that put a chip on their shoulders. Coming in with a chip on their shoulder and feeling like they have something to prove, along with having that year of experience they got last year, both learning a new system and just playing on the field, will be a big help for us. These kids are hungry to get Plainfield South back in the playoffs.”